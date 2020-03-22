Wearing of the green
Revelers across north Alabama gathered last weekend for an early start to St. Patrick’s Day, created to honor St. Patrick, who brought Christianity to Ireland. It is interesting to note that the first St. Patrick’s Day parade was not in Ireland, but in St. Augustine, Florida, in 1601.
Last weekend, hundreds flocked to downtown Decatur for the Pub Crawl. The highlight of the day’s festivities was the cabbage toss, where spectators and participants enjoyed the shenanigans as well as the malarkey. I understand that the more green beer consumed, the more the malarkey flowed.
Children participated in the Little Leprechaun costume contest and the children’s activities sponsored by Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Many took full advantage of “Dunk the Mayor,” and bagpipe performers entertained festivalgoers during the afternoon.
On St. Patrick’s Day, even with warnings to comply with social distancing, handwashing and avoidance of gatherings with more than 25 people, locals did something to show their Irish side.
Known for her recipes and stellar cooking abilities, Sheri Tippett celebrated by preparing corned beef and cabbage. Rhonda Harris was eager to celebrate, but not to cook. She took her Irish appetite to Arby’s for a reuben sandwich. Cheri Alexander enjoyed Irish soda bread. Sandra Howlett enjoyed Door Dash delivery of green Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Michelle Johnson also enjoyed Krispy Kreme green doughnuts delivered to her school by a friend. Beth Hardin prepared a traditional Irish meal for her husband Lynn. Teresa Marshall celebrated with a complete microwave meal. Amy Davis delivered two large cakes to the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veteran’s Home in Huntsville.
Mandy Backe placed her family on lockdown and spent the evening watching “The Big Bang” reruns. Laura Graham did the same. Leah Cobb and Jackie Hendrickson spent the day cleaning their classrooms, while Melanie Warner read a St. Patrick’s Day book to her class via video. It was the next best thing to being there.
Lucy Schrimsher forgot to wear green, but her Irish green eyes covered her. Anita Crow spent the day washing, cleaning and playing with her granddaughter. Gina Parks was attempting to be responsible and self-quarantine even during St. Patty’s, but, in all actuality, she said it was more like her daughters, Carey Sutton and Jennifer Lane, had her on house arrest.
Tina Ray celebrated her birthday. While it was lower key than she anticipated, she was grateful to be home and Covid-19 free. Ann Bentley enjoyed the warmth of the day outside on her sunshine-filled porch.
For many, including Dawn Paysinger, Bob Eaton, Paul Goodner and Rita Holcomb, work was the name of the game on St. Patrick’s. Deb Nelson works at Cullman Regional Medical Center with an extraordinary group of respiratory therapists. She said, “Everyone knows the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus yet they show up, take precautions and still give the very best care to our patients.”
Remember to thank those who spend their time caring for the needs of others. First responders, medical professionals, truck drivers, who deliver goods to stores in need of restocking, as well as those who work in those stores. Let them know that you appreciate their efforts on your behalf.
Vicki Sharp stopped by Publix in search of cleaning supplies. While they were sold out of what she needed, she was given a green carnation and wishes to be well. An ounce of kindness goes a long way.
Youth commission
The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission visited Pryor Field last week to meet with pilots and view their aircraft. Members of the commission learned about career opportunities in aviation and training programs available for students.
Students on the commission are Luis Diaz, Chelsea Farmer, Omar Figueroa-Perez, David Fontanez, Diana Gonzalez, Marci Hall, Jalen Hillman, Elizabeth Hobbs, Cecilia Hutton, Cheyenne Jackson, Janaya Malone, Kate Preston, Ella Katherine Black, Clark Brand, Andreya Harris, Mary Hooker, Jessika Jones, Lucy McCurry, Ella Romine, Diamond Townsend, Natalie White, Makayla Fraser, Marie Hutton, Jayna Long, Claire Martin, Jay McLin and Brock Seibert of Athens High, Maggie Black, Ann Marie Hodges, Jason Sims, Christian Martinez, Lillian Pennington, Kacen Pierce, Claire Sandlin and Molly Chumbley of Athens Bible School, and Audra Putman, Blair Waltman, Ally Cook, Bonnie Cundiff, Madelyn Dizon, Ava Whitmire and Wyatt Sanders of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Remember to chat
My daddy refers to me as the glorified gossip columnist of Decatur, Alabama, and surrounding areas. I must admit that while I write about coming events, past parties, events and outings, it is hard to write about people going out when the federal government has stated that we need to stay in. That doesn’t mean I’m not anxious to hear what’s going on in your world. Please send me your latest accomplishments, best recipes, intriguing things on your own home front and those heroes in your life during these trying times to chatterbox35603@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you and perhaps we can all live vicariously through each other.
