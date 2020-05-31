I remember very well the year I graduated high school. I had managed to be a wallflower for 12 straight years and never did anything to cause trouble until two days before graduation when I skipped a class and had a wreck at the Burger King drive-thru window.
My parents were out of town and I had to face Bearl Whitsett upon my return to campus. I am not sure if he wanted to laugh, give me a high-five or hug me. I was terrified that I wouldn’t get to graduate. Fortunately, he was nice enough to allow me to graduate and I walked with the class of 1979 at Austin High School in an unair-conditioned auditorium wearing new shoes that were made only for looking pretty. The future was straight ahead and all I had to do was reach out and grab it.
High schools across the Tennessee Valley were able to hold graduation ceremonies the past two weeks. In usual style, everyone has something to say to graduates regarding their future.
Leah Cobbs said it doesn’t matter where you go — trade school or college — don’t stop and do it now. Mallory McWhorter believes everyone should find something that makes them happy and be the best you can be at it. Annie Burwell said one should follow his/her own path.
Karen Smith Watts' niece, Alex Smith, graduated from Priceville last week. It was particularly special for Karen because she substituted for Morgan County high schools where many of the students called her “Aunt Karen.” She said, “If you get the choice to sit it out or dance — I hope you dance! College might not be for everyone, but do something. Learn a trade — plumbers, electricians, welders, we will always need those.”
Mary Thomson said, “Believe in yourself, remember you have a lot of people here who are proud of you and are here for you if you need us.” Norman Roby said, "Learn and know God. He’s in charge of it all.”
Tracy Moore offered: “Rescue a dog. Don’t get married until you’re at least 30. Do you first. Be single. Start a retirement fund now even if it’s small. Independence is bliss.”
Retired teacher Connie Teague reminded seniors that “Some days are diamonds, some days are stones, but in all things, this too shall pass.” Belinda Kay told graduates, “Choose a job that makes you smile! You will spend many hours of your life working.” Betty Jones said. “Be good and do good.”
My sixth-grade teacher John Brandon told graduates to dance like no one is watching. David Styers said that one should never stop learning. Education, both formal and informal, opens many doors to wonderful opportunities. Darrin Kirby believes that one should learn all they can, do all they can and see all you can.
Amy Davis at AseraCare Hospice-Decatur said #SeniorsHelpingSeniors features senior members of the community offering notes of encouragement to the 2020 senior class. Check out their Facebook page for sage wisdom.
Congratulations to the 2020 class! Here are a few of the hundreds of outstanding seniors in the area.
Austin High School valedictorian is Wesley Lowman and salutatorian is Parker Vandiver.
Decatur High School valedictorian is Olivia Coggins and salutatorian is Andrew Rawson. Decatur Chorus scholarship winners are Coggins, Annabelle May and Jack Lyons. Outstanding seniors included Coggins, Rawson, Smith Coon, Jack Lyons, Jack Orr, Turner Stepp, Mitchell Terry, Kate Bouchillion, Sara Burgreen, Iman Fouche, Nellie Miller and Kruti Patel. Students of the year were Coggins and Mitchell Terry.
The Decatur City Schools' AIM program supports students with diverse learning disabilities. AIM stands for achieve, inspire, motivate and that’s exactly what those affiliated with this program do every day. This year, six students graduated: Marion Kentrell Birgans, Michael Derrick Collier, Tyrique Rayquan Lewis, Alexander Lewis Murphy, Katrina Rose Ryan and Jessica Giselle Zaragoza.
Hartselle valedictorian is Samantha Borglum and salutatorian is McKenna Wright. The central office staff worked diligently to create masks for each graduate in the school colors with "Class of 2020" embossed on each one. What better way to say, stay safe and we love you.
Brewer High valedictorian is Madison Alexander and salutatorian is Isaac Phillips. Mr. Brewer High School is Jake Lawrence with Thomas Gipner as first alternate and Connor Hall and Phillips as second alternates. Miss Brewer High School is Jacie Andrews with Leisha Stewart as first alternate and Evaiah Burrows as second alternate.
Falkville High valedictorian is Nicholas Briar Kimbrell and salutatorian is Andrew Riley Carroll.
Priceville High valedictorian is Madison Owen and salutatorian Carli Massey. At the state FBLA competition, Aubree Freeman placed third in health care administration and Katrina Rotermund placed second. They will advance to the national competition in June.
Danville High valedictorian is Laney Coker and salutatorian is Jabe Anderson. Senior class officers were Emma Broadfoot, president; Madalyn Holladay, vice president; and Molly Turner, secretary. The school's thespian society presented honor cords and pins to Libby Hale, Samantha Peyton, Draven Wilson and Clayton Moore.
West Morgan High valedictorian is Russell Haggard and salutatorian is Ashton Owens. Anna-Grace Nelson won the Chelsea Clark Lanier art award. Cameron Stephens is Mr. West Morgan High School and Katherine Torreblanca is Miss West Morgan High School.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Class of 2020 received $2,658,223 in scholarships. The school will hold graduation ceremonies at Westmeade Baptist Church in June. A full list of seniors and scholarships can be found on their website at dhca.org.
