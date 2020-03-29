Teachers stay in touch
Austinville, Banks Caddell and Frances Nungester elementary school teachers all held parades past their students' homes last week. The teachers wanted to show students they care and inspire them to continue learning while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Julian Harris Elementary School is having a Neighborhood Bear Hunt that ends today. Anyone and everyone that wanted to participate placed a stuffed bear in a window of their home. Families began walking or driving through the neighborhood and hunting for bears Friday. How many bears did you find? Where was the biggest bear? Did any homes have more than one bear? Do the math — family style.
New way of thinking
Within two weeks, our country has gone from full speed ahead to a near standstill. In dealing with the national crisis and state of emergency due to the influx of COVID-19, everyone has an opinion.
Me being me, I still remember the “good ol' days” before this ever hit our radar when we were worried about springing forward and losing an hour, Friday the 13th and a full moon hitting all at the same time. Who would have thought that our issues have become far bigger than anything we could’ve imagined? Now my days consist of the endless search for one pound of fresh ground round and a four-pack of Angel Soft toilet paper.
My nights are filled with questions. Does Publix card you if you try to go in during the senior citizen hour? Is there a T-shirt I can buy that will announce to the public that my cough is from pollen and not from the corona? Will Morgan County be forced to add a judge to handle the divorce cases that will hit the area in a few months? Why do nitrile gloves come only in blue? And, have parents decided that teachers might be underpaid, after all?
Ever the inquiring mind, I wanted to know just what everyone else’s thoughts might be. In asking, I found out more than I bargained for.
Phyllis Anders is a nurse. Her plan, as always, is to wash her hands. James Stoler believes that the threat is real, but he still has to go to work. He has found that the threat of virus has changed the way he does things and limits what he touches.
Bobby Shuttleworth has taken this time to go through her father’s bedroom. The memories are priceless. Darrin Kerby isn’t panic buying, but he was quick to hit the ABC store before their closure for an extra bottle of Gentleman Jack.
For Ray McKelvey, it is life as usual. Jeannie Parker intends to stay to herself, but is open to visitors as long as they bring their own toilet paper.
Vicki Morese has a plan of action. She intends to work in the garden and greenhouse, eat healthy and exercise. She believes that now is a good time to work on yourself, check on others and help people when you can. She also plans to catch up on some reading, stay positive and be careful.
Connie Hulsey believes that the threat is real, but not to the level that we are being told. She said, “We are living in an age where we have so much info, so many different opinions as to what direction a possible problem can take that we overreact to it all.”
Kelly Hughes likes to take things into full account with the media and listen to friends and family during these times. She believes that it is vital that we take care and proceed with caution, but never panic. “Stay calm, stay informed with reliable sources and enjoy the downtime," she said.
Margie Dumas sees this as a real concern. She believes that if everyone takes care of themselves, as they should be doing already, check on the elderly and stay home until the threat passes then it will be well on its way out of here.
Becky Terry has a plan to do all those things that she has been planning to do when she finally gets around to doing it, like cleaning closets, painting and yard work.
Joyce Gould thinks that it will put our lives into perspective. "While it is sad for everyone to have to stay home, this will give medical communities the chance to catch up.”
David Styers and his family are avoiding large groups, cooking at home and fixated on the latest news.
Diana Ballentine isn’t in a panic, but she does have a great concern for the population who is most susceptible.
For Faye Ashton, it is a real concern. She is taking lots of precautions and believes that everyone should do the same. Older people are at risk and need to use caution.
Karen Spearman is an RN. She is offering to take on extra shifts. While she is quick to point out that this is not her normal, she is concerned and willing to do her fair share and then some.
Christy Anders and her son, Rhett, have spent time reading. Through the magic of technology, they have been reading to her students during this difficult time.
Chris Willis has created a Facebook page called River City Culinary Kids. He is enlisting area chefs to offer cooking lessons to kids to give them a creative outlet during this time. As the mother of a chef, I think this is golden, and I may take the opportunity to learn how to cook, myself.
Savanne Hammond teaches elementary school in Hartselle and has taken to time to write each of her students just to tell them hello and to let them know they are loved.
Beth Hales is principal at Eastwood Elementary School. Last Sunday, she and her faculty, decorated their cars and rode around Decatur visiting the homes of their students. They did observe social distancing by parading through, honking horns and yelling from their vehicles. It was a huge effort in allowing kids to see that, even with the uncertainty of the day, everything is going to be OK.
Judi Jackson is taking precautions; but she knows how to keep busy. She has three new books, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, embroidery, plans to paint and do yard work, will clean out her closets and the garage and wash her windows. When she is finished, I hope she comes to my home.
I remember the Maytag repairman commercials. The premise was that it wasn’t an easy job for him to repair washers that never went bad. Try being the “local gossip columnist” during a pandemic. While it does allow me the opportunity to write with reckless abandon exactly what I want to write, the column was started in order to write about you and what you do. With that in mind, I ask each of you to share what is keeping you sane (or not so sane) during these difficult times. Send me photos of you and your family as you spent more quality time together than you’d planned to Chatterbox35603@gmail.com. I’ll be wearing my mask and gloves lying in wait to read what you share.
