We lived in a small, one-bedroom apartment in Birmingham the year I was 5. Daddy had committed to a job and our family maintained our home in Decatur on weekends and the apartment during the week. Kindergartens were few and far between, but mother had worked her magic and enrolled me at South Avondale Baptist Church kindergarten. I was quiet and shy. My teacher, Mrs. Lanning was an absolute angel and brought me out of my shell.
She made sure everyone in her class felt special and loved and learned more than just the alphabet and numbers.
After kindergarten graduation, we moved back to Decatur permanently and Mrs. Lanning began writing to me. She never forgot the shy little blue-eyed blonde that loved her so much. It was no surprise to my mother that I became a kindergarten teacher. She knew the influence that my teacher had and the blessing of the experience at South Avondale.
Teaching is a daunting job. There aren’t enough hours in the day to teach, test, document, discipline, advise, nurture and raise the students to the next level. Many teachers consider teaching their mission field. It is their calling. They have much to deal with, but they hang in, not for themselves, but for the children. We are more than blessed to have them in that role.
Laura Hall remembers Regina Matthews, her second grade teacher at Eva, as the best teacher. And Regina remembers Laura as easy to love and a special student. Shela Thomason Clemons loved Carolyn Ellinger, who is now retired. Rhonda Harris went to Haleyville in the fifth grade. Mrs. Lingo Campbell was her teacher. What impressed Rhonda most was when a girl gave Mrs. Campbell dangly brown earrings at Christmas that Rhonda thought looked like worms, Mrs. Campbell wore them every day. Rhonda went on to teach in Decatur at Frances Nungester.
Mike Means remembers Dottie Wright Garner as a teacher, friend, mentor and inspiration. Gerri Lowery’s ninth grade teacher Carnett Hale was her favorite. Gerri’s daughters had Mrs. Hale years later and she was just as powerful and loving as she had been with Gerri.
Bobby Shuttleworth loved Mrs. Hamm at Austin High School. She taught English and made each day and each story an adventure. She also loved Sam Watters, her first journalism teacher. He wrote on the board the three C’s — clear, concise, and correct. Bobby asked what concise was and he told her, “It’s like your skirt. Long enough to cover the subject and short enough to be interesting.”
Rebecca Raney Terry loved Mrs. Caudel in fifth grade at Walter Jackson. William Gillespie loved Mrs. Carlton Kelly who taught fifth grade at Gordon Bibb. Connie Hulsey loved Anne Weinman who taught English and English literature at Morgan County High School/Hartselle High. She was a straight shooter and no nonsense, but was very funny.
Reba Wadsworth’s favorite teacher was Mrs. Frost in third grade. She made Reba want to be a teacher. Reba is a teacher, administrator and author of multiple books on reading with children. Her daughter, Christy Bishop, was also a teacher. Several years ago, prior to retirement, Christy was Decatur City Schools’ Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Geri Hefton-Morris loved Mary Ingleright. Mrs. Ingleright had tons of patience and brought U.S. history, government and economics to life. Geri is a recently retired educator in the field of special education.
Jan Byrd remembers Mr. E.C. Hendon who taught fifth grade at Crestline. He read the Bible to the students and had prayer for them every day. Phillip Cooper, the choral teacher at Florence Christian, always encouraged her and gave her a place to grow musically and spiritually. Lynn Masters loved Eleanor Hamilton who was her fifth-grade teacher. She taught Lynn how to do her best regardless of what role she was given.
Michelle Richards remembers Trudy Prestridge and Linda Martin. They showed her what Jesus looked like and loved her through difficult years. They are still such amazing blessings to her.
Linda Shirley’s favorite teacher was Wanda Trimm Berryhill. Linda had the privilege of having her in third and fourth grade. Those were two of the best years of her life because of Mrs. Berryhill. Linda didn’t come from the same background as most of her classmates, but her teacher always made her feel important. She believed in her and encouraged her. Linda, a math teacher, still maintains contact with Mrs. Berryhill. Today she is honored to call her friend.
Chris Shubird had several favorites, one being Jean Kocher. She was always there when Chris needed her. Faye Ashton loved her English teacher Mrs. Bozeman. She taught etiquette as well as English.
Ray Brown’s Priceville High School math teacher Mr. Parks was very knowledgeable and cared for his students. Cathy Jolly Armstrong learned the joy of reading from Miss South at West Decatur. Karen Hamlett May loved Mrs. Atkinson because she made everything fun and interesting.
If you can read this, thank a teacher. You are their calling and they love you more than you know.
Thirty and counting
Julie and Jimmy Bone of Hartselle met at Florida College where Julie was a social butterfly from north Alabama and Jimmy was a recluse from Arkansas. She remembers dragging him out of his dorm room kicking and screaming. They married at Fourth Street Church of Christ in Cullman and this week celebrated 30 years of wedded bliss.
Dinner party
Allen and Cookie Stoner recently hosted a formal dinner party in their home. They composed a guest list of friends who would enjoy getting dressed up, eating a delicious meal, sharing in lively conversation and participating in parlor games. Handwritten invitations on linen paper were sent.
The guest list included Geppe Hernandez, Michael Manley, Laura Terry Powell, Karen Box, Christy Graham and Brian White. On the day of the party, Eduardo Chevarria created exquisite floral arrangements that filled the home. Guests nibbled on hors d’oeuvres of candied wrapped bacon, cream cheese stuffed mushrooms with lemon zest and blood orange reduction and feta dipped in honey and crushed pistachios, which were served along with a sparkling rose. Along with hors d’oeuvres, chef Rick Vonk served a salad with cilantro, goat cheese and fig preserves, lamb pops, a chicken dish, a vegetarian dish and ratatouille. Dessert was a crepe cake served with strong coffee.
After dinner drinks were served, the guests retired to the family room for a Victorian Parlor Game called Fictionary, which consisted of obscure words from the dictionary already chosen by Cookie. Each guest had to guess the definition and write it down. Each one was read aloud along with the with the true definition. Brian White was the winner.
Pilots soar
The Pilot Club of Decatur celebrated 52 years of community service at the May meeting. It was a special celebration, with the initiation of five new members: Summer Evans sponsored by Sue Trammell, Kelly Heath sponsored by Kay Chandler, Barbara Lester and Deborah Terrell sponsored by Cathy Ann Evans and Jakita White sponsored by Julie Smith. Nancy Bullard installed the new members and Ussery Brannon read the Pilot code of ethics. The Pilot Club of Decatur will hold its 18th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on May 20th at Point Mallard. For more information contact Nancy Bullard at decaturpilot71@gmail.com.
MTM Scholarships
The nonprofit organization MTM Educational Enrichment held its annual Unsung Heroes banquet last week at Friendship Church in Athens. Students receiving awards were Christopher Sterling, of Ardmore High, Tehrien Brown, Tykaria Potter, Jackson Hughes, Macey Houston and Ariana Macklin, of Athens High, Joseph McDermott, William Kilpatrick and Trey Hall of Lindsay Lane, Areli Torres, Dylan East, Malakye Jones, Jolie Muston and Jennifer Mendoza of Tanner High, Levi Lawrence, Katie Stewart, Zachary Davis and Ronald Walker of West Limestone High. Community Unsung Hero Awards went to Marcy Watkins, Deborah Grizzard, Karson Collier, Luke Stutzman, Robert Witherow, Ray Cain, Brenda Wiley and Amy Golden.
