'My home's in Alabama'
Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook are cousins and hail from the Fort Payne area. In 1979, they recorded the song “My Home’s in Alabama” and released it in January of 1980. This song launched their impressive career. Just like the famous cousins, many of us in the state take great pride in our roots and in being "Southern born and Southern bred."
Jean Hovey loves living in Alabama. Her people are here, her stuff is here and her team is winning. Juanita Healy can't imagine living anywhere else. She is quick to point out that, unlike some states, we get to experience the seasons although sometimes all four occur in one day. Jane Peterson is happy in Alabama. Most of her family is here and Southern hospitality is very real and in abundance. Molly Richie has traveled extensively and has found that there's just no place like home. Gloria Arthur says there's no better place on earth with the beaches, rivers, lakes and forests. She added that we even have good down-home cooking which can't be beat. Julie Moody Collins loves Alabama and this is her home. She is not happy, however, that we rank last or close to last in some areas. Reba Wadsworth said Alabama has been awarded the highest ranking possible for the 13th straight year for the First Class Pre-K program and Harvard has just finished a documentary on the success of this program. That's a great starting point for children and leads to a huge happiness boost for education in the state.
Books and Brushes
Librarian Heather Whiteside is bringing her craft to work. On Thursday, she will present Books and Brushes at the Decatur Public Library. This is a free art class for those 15 and older. Participants will use acrylic paints to create a painting with a book theme. Whiteside will offer step-by-step guidance. The class is limited and registration is required. To reserve your spot, call the Decatur Public Library at 256-353-2993 extension 117.
Beautification winners
The Athens-Limestone Beautification Board, a division of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, announced this year’s winners. Judging is based on efforts to maintain beautiful, manicured and litter-free landscaping. The six properties that received top honors were Clayton Homes, American Leakless Co., Chick-fil-A, Calhoun Community College and First Presbyterian Church.
Additional award recipients were Ardmore Welcome Center, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Steelcase Inc., Athens State University, Town and Country Animal Hospital, Limestone Chiropractic Health Center, First National, Burger King, Athens Police Department, Persell Lumber and Mill Shop, Traditions Senior Living, Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn and Suites, Bojangles, Garner Auction and First Baptist Church.
Students caught fighting
Athens Renaissance School students are diligently working to fight childhood cancer as part of their "Kindness Campaign." Students worked to connect their project-based learning experience to Eli's Block Party, a local event that celebrates the memory of Eli Williams and raises money for innovative childhood brain cancer research. Students at the school made crafts and sold them at Super Hero Day, which was held in Athens last week, and donated the proceeds of $688 to Kristi Williams, Eli's mother. Kristi will present the funds to the doctor of her choice to continue research in this area.
Lunch and Learn
The Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center will hold a Lunch and Learn on Oct. 15 from noon until 1 p.m. Sales and business coach Sarah Mae Dickinson will be on hand to present “Selling the Story of You.” This program offers sound advice for presenting yourself to the world. For more information contact the center at 256-686-2999.
