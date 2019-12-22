England bound
Brewer High School freshman cheerleader Krymson Brooks will be heading to England on Thursday and will be ringing in the new year in a very special way. While in England, Krymson will spend a week touring London and end her adventure by cheering and dancing in the London New Year's Day Parade. This all started in the summer when Krymson made the Brewer cheerleading squad and attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association/Varsity cheer camp. During camp, UCA instructors held tryouts for their All-American Squad and Krymson was chosen for this opportunity. There are close to 800 cheerleaders going from all over the United States and she will represent the Morgan County area with pride. Krymson has worked hard alongside her family and close friends to make this trip possible. They have baked and sold cake pops at craft fairs and held a communitywide soup and game night fundraiser. Krymson and her parents, Kerry and Kristy Brooks, appreciate the Union Hill community for helping make this a dream come true.
People’s Choice
The votes have now been cast and counted for the Tour of Homes People's Choice Awards. The winner in the Albany district is 632 Jackson St. S.E., the home of Ben and Maryanne Floyd. Dustin Bowman and Justin Hall won the award in Old Decatur for their home at 213 Cherry St. N.E.
Bicentennial
Dec. 14 was a day of celebration for Alabama as the state celebrated its bicentennial. Birthdays like this call for “big doings,” as my family says. In Montgomery, the day started early with a parade and ended with a performance at the Capitol by the Alabama Bicentennial Marching Band. The band was comprised of a select group of accomplished high school musicians from across the state based on musical achievement, diverse geographical region and director recommendation.
Peyton Waldrep and Jaycie Barkley were selected and represented from Lawrence County in the performance. They are members of the Lawrence County High School Marching Band. Peyton is the son of Chris Waldrep and Susie Daniel. Jaycie is the daughter of Henry and Sabrina Barkley. Sidney Hearn is band director at Lawrence County High School.
Lawrence County High School alum Stephanie Hill Ezell was a part of the group of directors and auxiliary staff from across Alabama that provided musical and visual instruction for the Bicentennial Marching Band.
Planning ahead
With Christmas upon us, the new year is but a short distance away. Do you have plans for “out with the old and in with the new?” This year you’ve got some options to consider.
Burningtree Country Club will celebrate with Cooter Brown’s All-Star Band, featuring Bobo Benefield on drums, Stevie Ray Anderson on bass guitar, Jim Nelson on sax, Eric Swann on keyboard, Landon Taylor on lead guitar, Rusty Hendrix on acoustic guitar and vocals by “Sistah Ruth” from Bourbon Street Blues and Dr. Ken Randolph. The evening includes dinner, hors d’oeuvres, a midnight champagne toast and a breakfast buffet. Reservations are a must. Cost is $90 for the dinner and party and $65 for the party only. Contact the club at 256-355-5827.
In downtown Decatur, Jerraud Powers and the Team Freeze Foundation will hold two celebrations. From 8 p.m. to midnight, a New Year’s Eve Block Party will close down Second Avenue from Moulton Street to Lee Street and feature music and fireworks at midnight. You’re encouraged to bring your family and your lawn chairs. A Team Freeze cocktail party will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Princess Theatre and will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drinks, a silent auction, live music and a meet and greet with Powers. In celebration of the Princess Theatre’s 100th year, guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire. Tickets are $75 per person and available at teamfreeze.org/events.
