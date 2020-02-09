Spell check
I am the first to admit that I am thankful that I have someone edit me. Spelling isn’t exactly my strong suit by any stretch of the imagination. This fortunately isn’t true for a group of students here in our community. The Morgan County Spelling Bee was held recently at Hartselle High School with Sam Houston as pronouncer and Martine Fairbanks, Randy Sparkman and Reba Wadsworth serving as the panel of judges. Lily Norris took home first place. She is a sixth-grade student at Hartselle Intermediate School. This is her fourth year to attend the county spelling bee. The first two years, she was runner-up and last year she finished fourth. Deep Patek, representing Leon Sheffield Magnet School, took home the title of first runner-up.
Winter formal
JUG (Just Us Girls) was formed in 1952 by a group of young ladies from Decatur High School. They formed the group to bond together in sisterhood while serving in the community. That tradition has continued over the years and JUG club just completed rush of its 67th pledge class.
JUG winter formal was Feb. 1. Lead-out began at 7 p.m. at the Princess Theatre. Following lead-out, the introduction of the new officers for 2020-21 was announced. New officers are Mary Bradford Jackson as president, Ashton Bowling as vice president, Sy’terious Nickerson as secretary, Caroline Lovelace as treasurer and beach chair, Jamie Brown and Meredith Nichols as rush chairs, Grace Papenburg, Lucy Sedlak and Anna Kate Talley as pledge chairs, Emily Ann Vought as social and design chair, Morgan Brannon as volunteer chair, Samantha Sada as scribe, Emily Anne Roberson as sisterhood chair and Addie Lu Nails as president-elect.
Priceville artists
Four Priceville High School students were honored with awards at the Birmingham-Southern Biennial Southeastern Regional High School Artists Competition last month. The exhibit featured 100 student pieces from nearly 400 submissions from 12 states. Of those 100, 32 received awards. Honorable mention went to Rachelle Harden and Bethany Stringer and cash awards went to Roan Barnette and Shelby Garner. Works by Hunter Anderson and Bethany Speegle were also selected for the exhibit.
Priceville’s art accolades extended to Hayden Cleckler, whose flag design was chosen by the Alabama Art Education Association as the overall winner for the Youth Art Month flag design competition. Her design will be displayed at the National Art Education Association convention in Minneapolis in March.
Getting trashy
The Carnegie Carnival was started in 2012 as a creative fundraiser for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Since that time, it has increased in funding and in giving back to the community in a variety of creative ways. Last weekend was perhaps one of the most creative and giving of projects that the festival has seen. Together, Jack Orr, candidate for prince, and Marley Schmid, candidate for queen, banned together and got down and dirty, so to speak, in order to raise funds for their candidacies. They enlisted 25 volunteers who gave of their time Feb. 1 to clean Dry Branch Creek.
The two contacted businesses in the area for pledges based on how much trash they could collect. The going rate was $20 a pound and those who sponsored their efforts did have the option to put a cap on their total. As the two ventured out in the mud, they found a tremendous amount of refuse. In fact, they found far more than they bargained for. The amount of small debris, such as plastic grocery bags and minute pieces of Styrofoam, added up. At the end of the day, they collected 85 bags of regular trash at 20 pounds each and 36 bags of recycling at 13 pounds each for a total of 121 bags. Orr, a senior at Decatur High School said, “I really like the fact that we were able to do good while doing good.”
Soup and cobbler
The Pilot Club of Decatur celebrated an early Valentine’s Day last week with soup and cobbler at their February meeting. New member Gloria Stevens was welcomed to the club by Alabama District Governor Kay Chandler and initiated by Nancy Bullard, Pilot Club of Decatur director. The organization will hold Bunco and Brunch on Feb. 29. For more information, contact Kay Chandler at misskay311@aol.com.
Mardi Gras with a purpose
On Feb. 25, the Athens Art League will host the Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose. Parade participants will decorate 15 buggies for the “Fire Up the Night” themed parade and collect canned goods. All items will be donated to LCCI Food Bank. Last year, the community donated 400 cans of food. Groups interested in decorating a buggy should contact Holly Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us. Festivities on Feb. 25 will begin at 5:30 p.m. with free mask and crown making for kids at High Cotton. The parade through downtown Athens will be at 6:30 p.m.
