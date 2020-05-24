I have to wonder how much safer the Safer at Home mandate from Gov. Kay Ivey is. I’ve gained an enormous amount of weight, haven’t gotten along with the person in my office (in a home office of one — that would be me) and have been almost as depressed over the plight of New York City as I was watching Wolf Blitzer during Operation Desert Storm.
I still have the same laundry list of things to do inside my home as I did in late March, and nothing has been marked off as accomplished. I am also prone to enter into conversations with myself that end in an argument. How safe is that? Do you think I’m really safer at home? I think not!
Now, here we are at Memorial Day and I still can’t remember what day it is. As for me and my house, my personal plans for the holiday are to continue eating myself out of house and home while crying over spilled milk, the price of masks in China and the tremendous efforts of seamstresses across the Tennessee Valley who have created masks for people.
While my plans might not sound like much, others across the area have more elaborate thoughts for the weekend.
Beverly Sims has traded in her beachfront vacation rental to treat her extended family to a backyard camp-out at home. It’s her thought that maybe a change of scenery might help their attitudes. Vicki Jo Sharp knows the show must go on and anticipates turning another year older over the weekend. I am thinking that the year 2020 didn’t count and refuse to grow another year older in June.
Darrin Kirby plans on social distancing himself from his grill before he needs new, larger, clothes. Nancy Pruitt and I think along the same lines. She is hoping that a local grocery store offers its usual Memorial Day grilled ribs. I hope so too. Otherwise, my family will finally realize I've been buying them and trying to pass them off as my own.
Michelle Johnson will be looking skyward. She has only missed the annual Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic once in the last 30 years and that was because she was in the middle of giving birth. Debbie Bishop will be at home and also looking for a balloon or two.
Tami Ingram is a woman after my own heart and plans to soak up the sun from the pool. Anita Crow also plans to spend time in the pool and grilling with her family. Donnie Key will be working, as usual.
Whatever you do, be mindful of others, stay safe and remember that your efforts in precautionary measures aren’t just for you, it’s for everyone you come in contact with.
This Memorial Day, remember those who have fought and died for our freedoms and our rights. They did it for you, for me and for the greater good of America. They will always be our heroes.
Beauty Teen
Cailey Barbee of Trinity recently won the title of Miss Alabama Teen 2020. She will be a junior at West Morgan High School in the upcoming school year. Cailey is the daughter of Brandon Barbee and Ashley Harris and the granddaughter of Judy Shelton Barbee and the late Mike Barbee. Due to COVID-19, online voting, photogenic beauty and a phone interview, which counted for 30% of the total score, determined the pageant winner. Cailey will move on to the national level and will compete in San Antonio in July. We offer our congratulations and best of luck to this teen beauty.
It’s lonely being the town gossip columnist during a pandemic so I urge you to share with me your thoughts, plans and dreams for your summer under what is termed “the new normal” at chatterbox35603@gmail.com.
