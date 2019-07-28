Rodeo Royalty
Anna Leigh Pilkington of Somerville won the National Little Britches Rodeo Jr. Princess title in Guthrie, Oklahoma, earlier this month. The daughter of Matt and Kyla Pilkington competed in breakaway roping, trail course and goat typing and participated in the queen competition, which included speech, modeling, impromptu questions, a written test, interview and horsemanship. A member of the Alabama Little Britches organization, Pilkington, a student at Hartselle Junior High School, competes in rodeos at Priceville’s Celebration Arena.
Ms. Alabama Nursing Home
Falkville resident Carolyn Daniels will competed in the finals of the Ms. Alabama Nursing Home Pageant on Monday in Birmingham. The 71-year-old Moulton native earned a spot at the state pageant by winning the title of Ms. Falkville Health and Rehab Center, where she founded the welcoming committee and serves as vice president of the resident council. The pageant finals will feature the top 10 contestants, who were chosen from a field of 49 participants. Judges evaluated contestants on their outlook on life, personality, poise and involvement in nursing homes. The winner will serve as spokeswoman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
Diamonds on the field
The Hartselle 6U All-Star team finished as runners-up in the USSSA World Series held in Gulf Shores early in July. Team members were Aurora Brenner, Finley James, Scarlett LeCompte, Maccie Tillman, Ally Easter, Haley Peek, Bella Meadows, Kenzie Morrow, Mary Blythe Lusk, Josie Guyse, Kate Davis and Emma Clark.
At the World Series, the players participated in the Skilled Event Competition. Awards went to Peek, first, and Brenner, second, for the home run derby, Clark for first in catcher’s throw down and bunting, and LeCompte, first, in base running. In the around-the-horn competition, Meadows, Brenner, James and LeCompte finished first and Peek, Guyse, Easter and Lusk finished second.
Leading the team was head coach Erick Brenner and assistant coaches Brian James, Jason LeCompte and John Peek.
Skilled Students
Lawrence County and Morgan County students earned recognition at the SkillsUSA Championships held in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 26-27. More than 6,500 students competed in the championships. Anna Kate Evans, a student at Lawrence County Center of Technology, earned a certificate in esthetics. Nate Burgett, a student at Morgan County Schools Technology Park, earned a certificate in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.