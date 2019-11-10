Birthday celebrations
Kay Edmonson was born at the old Edmonson home place on Alabama 36 in Cotaco on Nov. 2, 1929. He made a grand entrance into this world and has been living large ever since. Most everybody in Cotaco knows Mr. Kay as evidenced Nov. 1 at Libby’s Catfish Diner. The party room was full with nearly 40 friends, family and neighbors.
The dinner was hosted by Edmonson’s son, Steve Edmonson, his wife Colleen, and their daughters Hannah and Rachel, and by Edmonson’s daughter, Cynthia Daniel, her husband Mike and daughter Catherine Bickel and son Alex Daniel. Also in attendance were family members Becky Beard, Max Beard, Shannon Stinson and Scotty Stinson.
Ties run deep in the Cotaco community. James Russell and Gladys Oakes, the grandchildren of Dr. Russell, who delivered Edmonson, attended the party.
Thinking it was a nice, quiet family dinner, Kay was quite surprised and pleased with the huge turnout. For many, the event was a reunion, getting together with an old friend and finding time had stood still and friendship had withstood the test of time. Happy birthday, Mr. Kay. May there be many more coming your way.
In Decatur, a birthday celebration was held for Nan Stevens. Usually when you think of 101 you think in terms of Dalmatians, but for Stevens, she’s lived an amazing life and earned every year. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Nov. 2, 1918, to Jenny Amelia Finch and Henry Hawthorne Finch, she has made her mark on the world. She began dancing at the age of 10 and danced for the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Theatre in 1948.
She met her husband, Albert Stevens, in church and they married in 1941. They have three sons, Henry, Bruce, and David. More recently, Stevens moved to Alabama to be closer to her granddaughter in Moulton, Melisa Dutton, grandson-in-law Mark Dutton and their three sons.
Mrs. Stevens drove up until the age of 96 years old. She’s still very strong, vibrant and wants to be as independent as possible. Her hobbies include crocheting and reading. She is an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Happy 101 and counting!
Going for peanuts
The Decatur Civitan Club works diligently with children and adults with special needs. The mission of Civitan International Research Center at UAB and the Decatur Civitan Club is to improve the well-being and quality of life of individuals and families affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities. To raise money for their community efforts, the club will sell two-pound bags of peanuts for $8. To grab a bag, call Rita Sims at 256-773-5904. To learn more about the Decatur Civitan Club, contact president Ed Higdon at 256-565-5207.
Create your own
Decatur Morgan County Tourism believes that everyone has a story to tell and it’s up to you to tell it. Take your favorite photos of Decatur and let your picture tell your story. Send them in as soon as possible to Decatur Morgan County Tourism and see if your photo will be featured on the city’s next postcard. The winner will be announced Dec. 1, and postcards will be available for purchase at the Visitor Center following selection.
Cold case/warm response
Recently Brad Golson and Glenda Yarbrough traveled to the Eva Town Hall on a twofold mission. The primary goal was to promote their recent book, “What Happened to Mary Faye Hunter,” but they also went in search of clues regarding the unsolved murder of Joyce Drake. On Jan. 7, 1970, Drake was found murdered near Eva. She had been missing since making a trip to the bank in Falkville that morning.
The capacity crowd had many thoughts on the matter, and those attending were eager to discuss their ideas. Golson, a broadcast journalist with an aptitude for solving cold cases, is itching to solve this case. Log on to the Facebook page, Who Killed Joyce Drake?, to find out more. This private page boasts 1,061 members and is designed to find clues and piece together bits of information in order to crack the cold case.
