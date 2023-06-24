I have always said that age is a matter of mind over matter — if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. The problem is this, I mind!
The signs of aging are far more pronounced than ever before. I have wrinkles, gray hair and bunions, and I am forgetful more often than ever. I have acquired the ability to forget what I am doing even while I am doing it. That takes effort that I just don’t have. My energy level left me high and dry, too.
Last week I spoke at a conference in Birmingham. I was followed by a gal who told me point blank that I was getting on up in years and when I retired, she wanted my job. Talk about adding insult to injury.
That brings me to this week; the birthday week. After a horrid year, I need something better than a pony party and ice cream. Those things just don’t cut it anymore, and I have gotten touchy about it all in the past few years. Surely there’s a positive spin to lighten the load of staring Medicare eligibility in the face.
Maybe this year I’ll go the inverted birthday route and celebrate 26. Best my memory can fathom, that was a pretty good year. Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.” Attitude determines everything and I think I can pull it off with a little hair color and some Plexaderm wrinkle remover. At least it’s worth a try.
Celebrating 109
Happiest of birthdays go to Fleda Monk. Ms. Monk celebrated 109 years of love and life surrounded by family and friends at Falkville Health and Rehab. She has lived to tell stories from the Great Depression, Prohibition, the first man in space and a host of other historical events. She was married to Hollis Monk for 59 years and they had four sons.
In the Vineyard
Juliana Lee is a stellar musician. Following high school at Decatur High, she went on to the University of Alabama where she marched with the Million Dollar Band. Upon graduation, she attended Oklahoma State University for an advanced degree. She then relocated to the Dallas area where she spent the COVID years. After restrictions lifted, she began attending a young adult group called The Table at her church. It was there that she met Ryan Waggoner— who hailed from Bakersville, California. The two hit it off famously.
Looking for the perfect spot for a family wedding, Juliana and her mother, Tammy Locklear, came across Charlie’s Vineyard in Eva. It was exactly what the couple wanted, and Cynthia Weaver and her staff were able to assist with the Texas to Decatur planning challenges.
Last week, the two married. Juliana was given away be her grandfather, Russell Hampton. Olivia Weimann was maid of honor and bridesmaids were Emma Nuegent, Samantha Smith and Marisa Pickard. Ryan’s uncle, Charlie Maloney, was the minister and Joey Rice was best man. Andrew Zeiders, Preston Abbott and Gordon Sandercox were the groomsmen.
Parents of Juliana are Will and Tammy Locklear and grandparents are Diane and Russell Hampton, all of Decatur. Ryan’s parents are Allen and Barbara Waggoner of Bakersfield. The Waggoners will reside in Frisco, Texas, where Ryan works for Raytheon and Juliana teaches music. The couple took an extended honeymoon in Cancun before getting back to business at home.
Flash forward
The Flashbacks will hold a benefit performance at the Princess Theatre on July 28 to benefit the ARC of Morgan County and teachers of the medically fragile special education students in Decatur City Schools at the AIM Center. There will be a silent auction in the lobby. Tickets are going fast, and this is a don’t miss event.
Flag Day Ceremony
A Flag Day ceremony was held at Athens State University on June 14 at noon. The Athens State University Community Band performed at the event and the Athens High School JROTC Director Chief James L. Chambers was the guest speaker. Athens State University hosted this event.
Masters Games of Alabama
Athens is hosting some of the Olympic-style Masters Games of Alabama events for District 2. These were held at the Athens Recreation Center last week on Wednesday and Friday. Masters Games of Alabama is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for active adults ages 50 and older. Events that occurred at the Athens Recreation Center were domino doubles, domino singles, basketball free throw, cornhole, pickleball doubles, pickleball mixed doubles and softball throw.
GMA Appearance
Decatur’s Angeleck Williams was a guest on “Good Morning America” on June 14, World Blood Donor Day, to talk about her birthday blood drive. Since Williams started hosting birthday blood drives in 2012 to celebrate her 42nd birthday, more than 1,000 people have donated blood in honor of Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.