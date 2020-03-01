Busing them in
I have always said that anyone who works in a school system is an educator and that educators don’t have a job, they have a calling. Michelle Hogan is no exception. She has been employed by Morgan County Schools as a bus driver since 2012.
While, to most of us, this might appear to be a thankless job, Hogan would disagree. Last week she was named Alabama School Bus Driver of the Year by Transportation South and Chad Carpenter, state pupil transportation director. Hogan is well deserving of the honor. She currently serves students at Danville Neel Elementary School. Transportation director for Morgan County Schools is Hank Summerford.
Carnegie Carnival Royalty
The Carnegie Carnival began in 2012 to assist in supporting the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in their mission of “passionately promoting art for all.” That first season gave birth to what is now a major event. Margaret Wenzler and Tony Schupert were crowned king and queen at the first celebration. Since that time, it has expanded by leaps and bounds with the season spanning from Carnival Petition in October to Twelfth Night in January to the official Carnegie Carnival celebration held the Saturday prior to Fat Tuesday.
The culmination of months of hard work for candidates and crewes vying for bragging rights took place Feb. 22. From beginning to end, crowds gathered in downtown for parades and merry making. The Canine Parade boasted a variety of four-legged pets, each precious in their own right. Duke, belonging to Ben and Maryanne Floyd, was crowned sir bowwow and Rosie, belonging to Brandon and Amber West, was crowned lady barks-a-lot. The afternoon brought out a bevy of children riding on elaborately decorated floats. Jack Orr was crowned prince and Kate Bouchillon was crowned princess for the 2021 Carnival season.
The grand parade began making its way down Bank Street at 6 p.m. Crewes had worked endless hours to create just the right setting. The prize for best theme went to Crewe de Chameleon, Magic City Disco took home best music honors, and the crowd pleaser honor went to the pirates of Crewe O’ Ye Crooked Goat. The top crewe position went to Chaos. Following the parade, Mark Moody was crowned king and Jodi Green was crowned queen.
Black History Celebration
Harvest Time Outreach Ministries in Decatur honored local black leaders during a Black History Month celebration Feb. 23. Honored guests included Doris Baker, Emmitt Goode Jr., Rodney Gordon, Elijah Gray III, Dr. Heather Hill, Decatur City Councilman Billy Jackson, Bruce Jones, Arthur Warrior, Anthony and Sabrina Wheeler and Kurtistyne Bellamy White.
Cellphones 101
My mother carries a flip phone. If she wants to talk to you while she is away, she will call you — later. As a matter of fact, she and Daddy have had the same home phone number since the beginning of time and if that phone was good enough in the early 1900s, it's good enough for you to wait until she can get home to call you. At least that’s her story and she’s sticking to it.
For those who believe the same, maybe it’s time you broke out of that shell. The library will offer a free class this month that will assist you in setting up your device and teaching you how to text, email, access the internet, navigate with GPS, sync with your PC and more. If you are new to the cellphone world or if you have a recent upgrade that you find hard to handle, don’t miss this opportunity to excel. Classes will be held in the Community Room of the Decatur Library on Monday and March 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m. Sign-up is a must by calling 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. And yes, you can call and register from your home phone.
Historical events
Bob Anderson of the Sons of the American Revolution was on hand in Hartselle on Tuesday to honor Brady Stiles of Hartselle Intermediate School. The Sons of the American Revolution judged over 600 posters created by fifth graders in the area. The organization awards 13 honors, one for each of the 13 colonies, and Hartselle students took home first place, second place and six honorable mentions. Brady Stiles not only took home first, but he went on to win first in the state competition. His poster will represent Alabama at the national level. In addition to a ribbon and certificate, he was awarded a check for $200.
Anderson also presented each elementary school in Morgan County signed copies of Tara Ross’s new historical children’s book, “She Fought, Too: Stories of Revolutionary War Heroines.”
