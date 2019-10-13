Stars fell on Alabama
If you look back in history, one of the finest gentlemen to govern the state came from right here in Decatur. In 1999, the Morgan County Democratic Party established an award named for former Gov. Albert P. Brewer to recognize those who work for the betterment of Alabama. The organization also established the Newton B. Powell Award to honor those who uphold the same values and principles as the judge who presided over Morgan County for over 40 years.
These two illustrious awards are given annually at the Albert P. Brewer Awards banquet, which was held Oct. 5 at Burningtree Country Club by the Morgan County Democratic Executive Committee.
Master of ceremonies was Dexter Gray, who was assisted by Morgan County Executive Committee chair B.J. Gray and event chairman Rex Cheatham. Rev. Charles Betts offered the invocation and Sally McLemore led the Pledge of Allegiance following the presentation of colors by the Decatur High School JROTC.
Jo Lynn Burks, a 1978 graduate of Austin High and music professor at Belmont University, entertained guests. Burks and her sister, Lisa Berger, accompanied their mother, Amy Burks, to the event.
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson introduced his friend U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Thompson presented him with the Albert P. Brewer Award for his contributions to Alabama. Thompson said Jones didn’t handle the exciting bills, he handled the “kitchen table” issues that are the nuts and bolts that make a difference for Alabamians. Jones was given a standing ovation as he greeted the packed house with, “Your state senator brought you rain today.”
Linda Chapman introduced Judge Newton B. Powell Award recipient George Hearring of Hartselle as the hardest working man in North Alabama. Hearring is a Vietnam veteran, serves on the Hartselle Board of Adjustment and as vice president of the Hartselle/Morgan County Task Force and attends Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, where he is on the usher board and is a member of the Brotherhood organization. He gives away 5,000 pounds of food each month to needy families and started a tutoring mentorship with local students. He is retired from Morgan County Schools, but works almost every day as a substitute bus driver for the system. He has been married to his wife, Molly, for 51 years. They have four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Hearring said that loving people comes with no walls, no boundaries and no limits.
The biggest little town in Alabama … Eva
I began my teaching career back when dinosaurs roamed the earth in a little town called Eva. Since that time, it has always held a big piece of my heart and, to be such a small town, Eva has always been known for doing things up big. This past month’s Eva Frontier Days marked the 30th anniversary of what is now a weeklong festival. The Eva Art Guild did an outstanding job in making sure that everything was even bigger and better than ever.
Zeb and Virginia Nelson were crowned Mr. and Mrs. Eva Frontier Days. This dynamic duo has been married for 70 years. Zeb, 93, and Virginia, 88, are both active in the Eva Community.
Pageant winners were Little Tiny Miss Avalynn Moody, Tiny Miss Brennex Jade Chaney, Little Miss Isabella Monroe Moss, Petite Miss Alice Winton, Junior Miss Rylee Cobb, Preteen Miss Addy Watts, Teen Miss Mackenzie Morris and Miss Audrey Smith.
Blessed
In the example of St. Francis, whose devotion to God was expressed through his love and attention to all of God’s creation, St. John’s Episcopal Church held their annual Blessing of the Animals service last Sunday on their back lawn. About 100 people were in attendance along with their furry family members. During a service of evening prayer, Father Chase Ackerman, rector of St. John’s, individually blessed each animal. Three adoptable dogs from Decatur Animal Services were in attendance with their volunteers. Each year at this special service, donations are made of food, toys and other supplies for Decatur Animal Services.
Reading is FUNdamental
I have always had a passion for all things Southern. There’s nothing better than a good novel set in the South and if it’s someplace I’m familiar with, it’s all the better. But bookstores that deal in this are hard to find with a compass and a good map; until now. Second Read Books’ owner Melinda Jones always has something going on with book signings most every week. And Oct. 5 was no exception with a signing with Betty Bolte, a Huntsville author. Bolte’s latest book, “The Haunting of Furry Falls Inn,” was released on Oct. 1.
Bolte loves writing and it shows in her fascinating tales which she seasons with mystery and a bit of witchcraft. Her latest rendering is set at a roadside inn located in north Alabama in 1821. To find out more about Bolte, go to bettybolte.com.
This week at Second Read Books, catch story time with Vampirina on Monday at 11 a.m.; hand lettering and Bible journaling on Monday evening at 6 and painting class for kids on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Tracy McCann. On Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., a Decatur Halloween Ghost and Interactive paranormal investigation will start at Second Read.
Return of Commodore Decatur
Commodore Stephen Decatur, namesake of our city, made his first appearance in several years last week thanks to John Allison, Morgan County archivist. The Commodore was present for a Delano Park Conservancy announcement. Allison said he's uncertain how often he'll portray the Commodore but would love to put on the attire to speak to school groups.
