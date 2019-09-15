Retirees and elder law
Members of the Morgan County Education Retirees Association kicked off a new year Tuesday at Central United Methodist Church. Officers for the coming year are Rex Cheatham, president; Kathy Clark, first vice president; Bobby Simmons, second vice president; Carol Harris, recording secretary; Diann Barnes, corresponding secretary; Bill Ellinger, treasurer; John Bell, parliamentarian; Cookie Calvin, historian; and Kathryn Landers, hostess coordinator.
Greeting members as they arrived were Calvin, Simmons and William Fowler. BJ Gray delivered the devotional. Following a time of food and fellowship, they welcomed Amy Burks as their special guest. Retiree Burks was the first UniServ director in this area years ago. Mary Lou Boyle was also in attendance. She is a former UniServ director and classroom teacher.
Connie Glass, certified elder law attorney, presented a most informative presentation on elder law. The lively group had many questions for Glass, who was eager to assist.
The group also honored Etta Freeman, who was recently recognized by the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame at their annual award ceremony in Montgomery as being 100 years or older. Freeman, who turned 102 this summer, is still active within the organization and the community.
This organization meets the second Tuesday of each month from September through May. All retired educators are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Times Square model
Kenzie Bowling from Decatur has proven to be a successful young model. At the age of 11 she has attended 5 years of New York Fashion Week, but this was her first anniversary with Supermodels Unlimited. She was honored to be one of the youngest models and to be featured on not one but two billboards in Times Square. It will be up the entire month of September showcasing New York Fashion Week.
Kenzie has been featured on several magazine covers and is headed to LA Fashion Week in March. It's been quite a year for this young lady!
Remembering 9/11 with service
The Volunteer Center of Morgan County served as a Youth Service America Lead Agency, mobilizing young people to lead volunteer service projects that help meet community needs on the 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance last week.
In remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Volunteer Center partnered with Priceville High School, Priceville Junior High, Decatur Heritage, VFW, and Modern Woodmen to meet local needs. This also allowed them the opportunity to thank our veterans and provide items for homeless veterans in this area.
