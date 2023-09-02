I am a people watcher. I love sitting out in a cool breeze and watching people pass by. The walking and talking and especially the body language offer a glimpse into their lives.
This past weekend, I sat on a bench outside the Princess Theatre. I loved the sights, the sounds and, of course, the people.
During intermission of Michael Dean’s Elvis Remembered concert, my friends and I asked a lovely lady in a hot pink Elvis Remembered shirt to take our picture to commemorate old friends out for the evening. One on a cane and me in a foot brace, it was obvious that none of us were getting any younger and felt that it was a photo op if ever there was one. As she graciously obliged and began to take photos, she was joined by several others all wearing matching shirts. I had to ask where they got them and what was their significance.
Her husband worked for Michael Dean in Sterns, Kentucky, and found out about his Elvis Remembered concert held each August at the Princess Theatre. Three years ago, he and his wife, our photographer, decided to invite friends and co-workers to join them for a trip to Decatur. From that moment on they became regular attendees not only to see the performance, but to enjoy our hometown. Each year the number grows and this year there were 10 of them in attendance. It has become their tradition and they plan well in advance for the weekend trip so they can take in the sights and sounds of Decatur.
Another gentleman walked up and we all began talking. He, too, had a story to tell. Bart Poston goes by the name of Fat Louie Productions. Poston is working with AmeriFest, a fundraiser to benefit Decatur’s Gold Star Family Memorial. The memorial is located on the northeast corner of Founders Park near the Old State Bank.
On Sept. 10 beginning at 5 p.m., the AmeriFest concert will feature Josh Allison, Jack Christopher, Tim Cannon, Johnny Heflin and Jedeye. In addition to the event, there will be a silent auction, concessions, food trucks, vendors, door prizes and a patriotic block party on Second Avenue between Moulton and Lee Streets. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Vets Like Us, a 501C nonprofit organization responsible for the Gold Star Memorial Fund Project. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
Sound of Music
The Decatur Youth Symphony presented a stellar concert at the Turner-Surles Community Center last Saturday. The event was well attended.
Devin Lacy conducted Rhapsody orchestra in “Canarios” from Suite Espanola and “Viva La Vida” and the Chamber Ensemble in “Honor and Glory.” Jacob Frank conducted the Chamber Ensemble in “The Lion City” and “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra in “Viola Concerto in D Major,” “The March Slav” and “The Syncopated Clock.” The symphony's World Drum program also performed under the direction of Aaron Plunkett.
The Madison Community Band, under the direction of Dave Ryan, presented Movies, Musicals, Marches and Mayhem which included selections from “The Music Man,” “Oklahoma” and other notable pieces.
The Decatur Youth Symphony works with nearly 2,000 students each year through the orchestra and outreach programs. Over 200 students are taught weekly in classes, including Prelude 1 Beginner Strings by Jessica Clark, Prelude 2 Beginner Strings Ensemble led by DeAndre King and Rhapsody led by Lacy.
The Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra led by Frank meets weekly for rehearsals and has the opportunity to perform for the community. Frank also leads the Chamber Ensemble as students are pushed in their musical abilities through advanced repertoire.
Participation in these groups costs an annual fee of $100. Partial and full scholarships are available. To learn more, visit decaturyouthsymphony.org.
Austin alum playing in Australia
Former Austin High Black Bear Tyra Johnson is a finalist for the All-Star Five/MVP Award in Australia. Johnson, who played for Auburn, Chipola College, Troy University and Cumberland University, currently plays for the semi-professional Mildura Heat basketball team in Australia.
