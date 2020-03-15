Meet Miss River City
Emme Baldwin holds the title of Miss River City. Winning the pageant on Feb. 22 was quite an experience, and she is excited about her position. It’s not something she takes lightly. Currently, Baldwin attends nursing school at UAH where she is a pole vaulter on the track team. Recently she tied the indoor school record. While she tends to stay busy, she found time this week to read to students at Walter Jackson Elementary School during Read Across America Week. Armed with a special book that her father wrote, she spent time with children in most every grade level. They were dazzled by her charm as well as the crown. She will represent her title in the Miss Alabama Pageant in June.
Blue Band
Michael Simmons placed first chair clarinet in the blue band at the Alabama All State Festival District 1. A senior at Hartselle, Simmons will represent Hartselle High School at the All State Festival in Huntsville April 23-25. Randall Key has been the band director at Hartselle for the last 17 years. He has watched Simmons and enjoyed teaching him because he was so eager to learn. Key was delighted to talk to me about the young man and said, “He is a hard worker who is intelligent and extremely talented. His positive attitude and hard work have motivated him to become successful. These skills and abilities will continue to serve him well as he grows and matures into adulthood.” Simmons is the son of John and Yolanda Simmons.
Creativity in the arts
Alana Cooper and Savannah Patterson may be young, but they are extraordinarily talented. As art students at Brewer High School, the two have had numerous works displayed in the area, especially on the walls of fame at Morgan County Schools’ central office. They volunteered March 7 at Eva School to assist young students in creating Dr. Seuss-inspired artwork for Read Across America Week. In true Dr. Seuss form, these two young artists were able to work with children to form their own artwork utilizing the book “The Lorax.” This Seuss classic discusses the importance of taking care of our world and being responsible with resources. Students created their own Lorax using their handprint and learned how to draw Truffula trees. If you aren’t familiar with the Truffula tree, perhaps you need to spend some time with Dr. Seuss, too.
Banner year
The Decatur Civitan Club has been named an Honor Club for 2019. The organization made great strides and achievements through their service projects that celebrate those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They host an annual picnic in the park for special needs children, adults and caregivers, they prepare and serve meals to educators at AIM (formerly Decatur High Development) and, this month, they will serve lunches for the Special Olympics track and field event at Ogle Stadium on March 20. President of the club is Ed Higdon, vice president is Elizabeth McDowell, Rita Sims serves as secretary and Rob McDowell is treasurer. They meet at Golden Corral on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon, and guests are invited to come find out what it means to serve.
Testing time
Last week Diane King at West Morgan High School was honored with a visit from state education officials. While some might cringe at the thought, it was quite a pleasant surprise for everyone and an immense honor. The ACCESS program at West Morgan is the No. 1 ACCESS program in the state. King, who administers the program, was presented with an award and a balloon bouquet to celebrate the honor. ACCESS Virtual Learning is an education initiative that provides opportunities for high school students to take advanced placement courses, electives and other classes that they may not otherwise be able to schedule and offers opportunities to succeed based on their individual need and aptitude. Congratulations to Diane King for the skills and training she brings to the students who participate at West Morgan.
