Let’s be honest, this year has been rough. What started with a bang has shown no signs of losing momentum and slowing to a whimper.
There's the quarantine 15 that is actually more like a hefty 30 extra pounds. There's my inability to stay focused as I attempt to work from home. Finally, there's my innate ability to look like a drunk while trying to walk a straight line in my new trifocals that fog from my own breath under my mask that is beginning to lose that “new mask” smell.
To paraphrase an Erma Bombeck book title, my life is like a bowl of cherries and I am the pits.
Fortunately, misery loves company and I am not the only one who wants a total do-over. Kristie Chambliss would also like a do-over and would take it upon herself to personally find that guy that started all of this pandemic. Melissa Parker doesn’t think that one do-over would be enough.
Leah Brown wants to go back to February and start all over again knowing what she knows now. Amy Hudson is recuperating from rotator cuff surgery and would give anything to go back in time and watch her step so as not to trip. This would have allowed her to remain surgery-free this year.
Jana Kimball wishes she had known the last day she saw her students would be the last day of the school year. She would have hugged them a little tighter. Amy Hill and Barbara Wright would have taken more pictures of their students during the first semester.
Christy Groves wishes her son had been granted leave. She has gone 332 days without seeing him face-to-face and a mother should never have to endure that. Ginger Craig wishes we had a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 so that we could do the year over without fear.
Rebecca Caver was full force on the campaign trail with her husband Patrick. She met people and went places she had never gone before. She wishes she had taken a little more time to enjoy and to appreciate the hugs and casual conversation. It soon became something that was taken away in a flash. These days, masks hide the smiles, and hugs are something from the distant past.
Jeff Chenault wishes for February when things were simpler and everyone awaited springtime with great anticipation. Ellen Wians regrets so many postponements and cancellations. This was a celebratory year for her because her son was to attend match day for his medical residency and graduate from medical school. Even his wedding has been postponed.
Through it all, I honestly believe it has made us appreciate what we had that we didn’t even realize we had. I, for one, have vowed to never complain about another working road trip, staff meeting or late-night board meeting. While I will always see Zoom as a four-letter word, I will embrace the never ending work day and take in the scenery as I travel country roads less traveled.
I will never again take for granted my job or my family or even my obsessive insomnia. I will remember with a smile the days my sons returned home and we once again bonded as one (plus the dog). I will forever look forward to tomorrow without losing sight of today and taking to heart the lessons I’ve learned from the past.
100 years
Mattie Davis and her family celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-thru parade on July 11. More than 20 cars participated in the special event honoring Mrs. Davis. During her life, she has lived through much of history, including World War II, the Great Depression, the desegregation era and this current pandemic. Through those difficult times her faith and belief remained in Jesus Christ. She has lived in Hillsboro all her life and is now the town’s oldest living citizen.
She was married to the late Thomas Davis and has three sisters, eight children, 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is a member of David Temple “Word of Faith” Primitive Baptist Church in Hillsboro and enjoys her family, children’s cooking and KFC fill-up chicken boxes. Her favorite song is “I’ll Fly Away.” Mrs. Davis has instilled in her family the importance of having Jesus Christ in your life and remaining close to family. She is a blessing to her family and to all her know her. Happy birthday to you, Mrs. Davis!
