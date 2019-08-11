Back to school with Mosaic
Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama took a break from planning the 25th anniversary Riverfest last week to throw a back-to-school party for the Mosaic family. Fun was had by all at UpSurge in Decatur. Mosaic kids feasted on plenty of pizza and received backpacks just in time for school. They also enjoyed an afternoon of jumping and bouncing and letting off some pent-up energy before heading back to the classroom.
Mosaic staff Leah Brown, Addie Thomison and Jill Brown were joined by about 50 other Mosaic mentors, mentees and guardians for this special event. Everyone had a blast thanks to the generous donations by members of the communities that Mosaic serves across north Alabama, including Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman and Winston counties.
For the board members and staff, it’s back to planning Riverfest. Make your plans to join them for the 25th Riverfest to be held at Ingalls Harbor on Sept. 13-14. Admission will be $5 and you’ll find all kinds of food trucks, a kids’ area, Talladega Pace Car and a plethora of giveaways. Funds go to assist children and families in the area. Mosaic serves children, ages 5 to 15, and their families. If you would like to become a mentor to someone in your area, please contact Leah Brown at 256-353-0157.
Scholarship to Faulkner
West Morgan High graduate Helena "Lennie" Jankowski begins her freshman year at Faulkner University in Montgomery this month, and she'll be helped by a generous $5,000 scholarship provided by Neal and Brenda Smith of Hartselle.
The scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis with strong consideration of financial need, career goals, character, leadership, GPA and ACT score. The Smiths support the grant to Faulkner because it offers a Christian education. Good luck to "Lennie" on her college journey.
Happy birthday, Mrs. Layton
I often get asked if I do everything that comes across the Chatterbox desk. The answer is a definitive no, because there just aren’t enough hours in the day. I will say, however, that I have come across some people and places that have changed my life during my tenure here. One of those special folks who has made me rethink life is Carrie Ben Richardson Layton.
I met Mrs. Layton a year ago on her birthday and have tried to make an effort to go by regularly to visit and take chocolate. Mrs. Layton was born on July 29, 1913, in Birmingham. Life hasn’t always been easy and the path that most of us would find difficult has not made her bat an eye. Her father died when she was 6 and her mother passed away from cancer less than nine months later. She and her sister were raised by her grandmother. She married Brad Layton in 1937 and they had two children. Brad passed away at a relatively early age, leaving her to care for their children. Today, at the ripe young age of 106, she still enjoys life to its fullest.
She and her companion, Carlin Rains, make every single day an event. They attend singings and soirees and can be found at most any gathering in the area from picnics to church socials. One of their favorites is the Monday musicals in the park. They enjoy being with people. Mrs. Layton offers a glimpse of the past through her firsthand experiences. She isn’t afraid to share her opinions and thoughts on any given subject.
My favorite time to visit is when they have been baking. The smells, the joy, the laughter and the love that inhabit her home are well worth the visit. It reminds me of an era long gone. She does make it clear that she owes her longevity to chocolate and lots of it. While I am all in on that ticket, I just wonder how she manages to keep that girlish figure intact! Thank you, Carrie Ben Richardson Layton for making a difference in my life and happy belated birthday to my friend.
Dream big
Making a dream a reality takes commitment, hard work and determination. That’s exactly what Decatur City Schools Foundation has in mind. The Foundation will be hosting the Third Annual Dream Big luncheon to inspire community collaboration, ignite involvement and increase innovation within Decatur City Schools. The guest speaker, Johan Khalilian, will leave a lasting impression on this area and will prove that change can come if everyone works together.
A product of Humboldt Park, Chicago, an area known for gang violence and crime, Khalilian was able to move past the obstacles and traps that ensnared so many of his peers and live a life that is far from ordinary. The event will be Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Reservations are a must by Aug. 20, and you can reserve your ticket at decaturcsf.org/about-us/events.
