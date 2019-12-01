Moving picture show
I remember as a young girl going to the matinee on Saturdays at the Princess Theatre. This Christmas season the Princess will host six movies for your enjoyment. The film festival begins on Dec. 8 with “Christmas Vacation” and continues with “Miracle on 34th Street” on Dec. 9, “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 16, “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 17, “Home Alone” on Dec. 19, “White Christmas” on Dec. 22 and “Elf” on Dec. 23. All shows will begin at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.
Humbug!
Bank Street Players' presentation of “Humbug!” at the Princess Theatre will be Thursday to Saturday. This musical adaption of “A Christmas Carol” written and composed by local artist Chuck Puckett is a must-see. In its third year, the play is directed by Larry Fine and produced by Carol Puckett. The musical closely follows the original story and features 16 original songs. Ebenezer is played for the third year in a row by Phil Parker. He is supported by Gary McKenzie as Marley, Brandon McLemore and Jessica Geiger as Bob and Jane Cratchit, William Jenkins as young Scrooge, Ashleigh Vickery as his sweetheart, Belle, and Ethan Sharp as Scrooge's nephew Fred. The rest of the cast includes Abby Norris, Allison Smith, Amber Eckenrode, Andrew Foxx, Ashlyn Smith, Ben Callahan, Charisma Welch, Chuck Puckett, Daniel Turbyfill, Emma Price, Erin Lokken, Ezra Lokken, Grayson Fink, Hailey Boyd, Hugh Morgan, Jaelyn Fink, Jane Burell, Jayde Fagan, Jon Robert Norris, Jonathan Norris, Kathryn Hangard, Lucy Haughaboo, Maggie Mahan, Marissa Moore-Prytz, Mary Graben, Parker Smith, Patrick Haughaboo, Regan Fink, Sarah Edman, Tavian Fink and Will Martin.
The cast offered a sneak peek of the show during the Christmas Market at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on Nov. 23. The one thing that stood out, besides the phenomenal talent, were the faces of the cast members. They were enthusiastic and passionate. In this day and age, passion for something so real and so genuine is a Christmas miracle in and of itself. Tickets are on sale at the Princess now.
Fidgets
On Nov. 12, the Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County presented 20 fidget aprons to the residents in the Memory Care unit at River City Center of Decatur. The fidget apron is a unique way of providing sensory stimulation for all stages of dementia. The trinkets, trims and activities attached to the apron provide a way for patients to keep their restless fingers busy.
Christmas shopping
My favorite place to shop for Christmas decorations, ornaments, serving trays, trees, measuring cups and the best handmade presents happens this week. Decatur High Developmental will open its doors for some amazing one-of-a-kind pottery pieces created by students. The school, located on Prospect Drive, will hold the sale on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Forty students have worked hard to create each and every work of art. Items range in price from $10 to $50 and the funds raised will go to provide more materials for this phenomenal program. It is the sale of the season. And if you’re looking for something for me, you will always find it here.
Volunteer effort
A group of dedicated Daikin employees took time to build a wheelchair ramp last weekend for a woman in need. Their skills, talent and positive and giving attitude was such a blessing. The group was able to complete a deck with two ramps. Casey Coleman, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Morgan County said, “These volunteers have a very giving heart and I’m proud to say they are a part of my Daikin family and extended family of the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.”
Cindy Handback is a Daikin employee and a Volunteer Center board member. She worked diligently to ensure that the time, the project and the volunteers came together to give back to the community.
