I remember my first day of teaching kindergarten. My college degree did not prepare me at all for the classroom. I had 32 5-year-olds who had never been away from home and their parents cried like they were leaving them with an ax murderer. What could happen? After all, this was kindergarten.
I thought I was prepared. I had three months of lesson plans ready, but they completed them all by 8:15 a.m. And the day went downhill from there. Having nothing to do and being absolutely clueless, I ushered them to the playground. No sooner had we walked out the door, I had a runner. I chased him over a mile down the county road to his granddaddy’s chicken house, slung him over my shoulder and walked back to the playground where I had left 31 students unattended. I decided we needed to go back in the classroom, lock the door and pray for divine guidance.
Soon thereafter, I had a knock at the door. Our principal asked if I would be taking them to lunch any time soon. Not only were we late for lunch, but I had failed to send in a lunch count. Lunch took about 2½ hours because it takes time for a successful kindergarten lunch: 32 squirts of ketchup, opening 32 milk cartons and saying 4,911 times, “Don’t eat the cookie. It’s dessert. It comes last!”
By the time we returned to the classroom (that had once been a storage closet), I was give out. Spotting the stack of red and blue rest mats, I had the bright idea that we should have nap time. I was the only one that went to sleep and I woke up with a new and different hairdo. My stylist had been replaced by 32 children with brand new rounded tip safety scissors.
I was ready to go home. I asked for those who rode the bus to raise their hands. Thirty-two hands went up in the air. I asked who would be picked up by a parent. Again, 32 hands went up. I asked who didn’t know how they were getting home and they all raised their hands. My bright idea was to take them out and if their parents were there, I would hand them over. If they weren’t there, I would load them on the only bus in front of the school. Once they were all handed off, I got in my car and went home.
The first phone call was from the bus driver, who informed me that there were 11 buses that served the school and that, from my classroom, only two rode the bus I had placed 19 students on. But, out of the goodness of her heart, the bus driver made sure they got home safe and sound. I was told that I better not ever let that happen again.
The next phone call was from the principal. He asked if I would be returning the next day. I asked him if I could let him know by morning.
Once my oldest started kindergarten, I leaned firsthand that the tears had nothing to do with the teacher, but everything to do with my precious firstborn leaving the nest. And the nanosecond given for dropping kindergartners off in the classroom wasn’t enough time to make his teacher aware of everything I needed her to know.
My boys are grown men now, but regardless of their age, I will always worry wherever they go and, as a forever parent, I will always have something to say and advice to give on how they should be treated.
Other parents have advice for teachers this school year. John Brandon was my sixth grade teacher and is a parent and a grandparent. He offered this advice: “Teach each child like you normally would. Call if you need to.” Reta Waldrop reminds teachers that children are behind in their studies, to have patience and know that prayers are sent up for you daily.
Jan Byrd advises that everyone watch “Beyond the Blackboard” on Amazon and be thankful to work in your school system. She also offers best wishes and blessings to all who touch our students' lives this school year. Angelia Foust advises that teachers pray, imagine and sanitize. Becky Howard offers that there’s always a plan B, plan C, plan D and so on.
Pat Woller advises that everyone must learn to adjust to our new normal, whatever that might be. Wimbreth Howard and Douglas Ann Livingston advise prayer and Kyla Jo Gray adds Lysol to the list.
John Griffith’s first response would be “Tag ... you’re it!” Seriously, he added, his advice to teachers and to parents would be “grace and understanding extended by either side will go a long way.”
Local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Area recipients are Jake Cantrell of Lacey’s Spring, Brianna Evans of Danville, Julianna Pike and Sierra Keith of Hartselle, and Julia Marcelle Hall of Athens. Cantrell, a Brewer High graduate, is a University of Alabama at Birmingham junior studying biology. Evans, a West Morgan High graduate, is a University of Alabama in Huntsville junior studying biology. Pike, a Hartselle High graduate, is a junior at Auburn studying nursing. Hall, an Athens High graduate, is a freshman studying psychology at UAB. Keith, a Hartselle High graduate, is a University of Alabama freshman studying nursing.
To celebrate her 50th birthday, Angeleck Williams organized a blood drive on Aug. 4. More than 120 donated blood during Williams’ 9th annual Blood Donor Birthday Party at LifeSouth in Decatur. Those donating included Dana Brown, Andrew Nuss, Livie Littrell, Erika Goff, Anna Richards, Nancy King, Kisha Brooke, Mackenzie Keith, Misty Moore, Patricia Pegues, Martha Green, Bryce Smith, Heaven Evans, Whitney Bodiford, Cindy Griffith, Jennifer Smith, Daphne Baker, Tim Smalley, Carol Lyn Dubbs, Nikki Eddy, Jessica Rouse, Trisha Hammond, Katie Baker, Jennifer Wright, Denise Wood, Sean Anderson, Brandon Thomas, Kerry Burroughs, Susan Tom, Lisa Nuss, Taylor Parker, Virginia Howell, Kelley McPhail, Stephen Burgett, Patricia Haxton, Laura Parker, Adam Maddux, Kelsey Pearson, Patti James, Rylee Eskridge, Laura Vest, Tommy Brown, Michelle Colburn, Meg Tanner, Johnny Turner, Carolyn Sears, Paula Fagan, Dan Truitt, Kelsey Pearson, Jackson Pearson and more.
