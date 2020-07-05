The Decatur City Council began considering a mandate for masks in public places last week, and the issue stirred up strong feelings. Following are local residents’ opinions on face coverings as a measure to prevent the coronavirus's spread.
Lisa Morton is not anti-mask, but believes that it should be a personal choice. She does mask up when visiting her mother at an assisted living facility or upon entering a business that requires a mask. Tim Tucker, on the other hand, believes that anyone not wearing a mask is selfish.
Kathy Landis believes in protecting oneself and worries that if you don’t wear a mask that you may find yourself on a ventilator. Mary Ann Powell Mays wears a mask when she is out because she feels safer, and Brenda Parris does so in order to protect those she comes in contact with in case she is unknowingly carrying the virus.
Penny Robinson works at the hospital and said that COVID-19 is both real and not pretty, by any means. Lori Ashbaugh wears a mask because of the spike in numbers of people infected in this area. She believes it is the kind and responsible thing to do. Lybia Covington believes that we are accountable for masking up to help slow the number of infections.
Mary Crider Thomson said that health care professionals implore people to wear masks and they are on the front lines and know the importance of doing so. She also believes a mandate is not needed, but everyone should choose to err on the side of caution in order to protect each other.
Sharon Brown said that it’s a safety and health precaution, much like wearing a seat belt in an auto or a helmet when you ride a motorcycle. Shirley Reid doesn’t understand the controversy. Her take is, “What do we have to lose if it saves lives?”
Anita Young had rather be 6 feet apart and masked than 6 feet under or on a ventilator. Becky O’Shields wears a mask in public for the benefit of others and not just herself. She said that it’s not her right to spread the virus.
Alice Evans and John Brandon view masking up as the responsible thing to do and Nancy Turbyville said that it doesn’t hurt her to mask up, but it may hurt others if she doesn’t.
Julie Ann Cofer Smith works in the recovery room and gives credence to frequent hand washing. She warns that everyone should be mindful of washing their hands and not touching their face.
Angie Thrasher Hughes will do whatever is asked of her in order to protect others and herself. Jenny Hartselle wears one for the same reason, but believes that the government does not have the authority to tell her what to do. Jo Alfano also wears a mask, for herself and for others.
Rotary
The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak met in person and virtually on June 23 at the Burningtree Country Club to celebrate a year of accomplishments. In spite of the coronavirus, the club has continued to meet virtually and provide resources and services to the community. Kirby Harris-Vickery was inducted as the 2020-2021 president of the club.
Those receiving recognition were Jim Lamont and John Brandon for their service with Rotary's Youth Leadership Program and Ed Carr for his service with district grants providing clean water fill stations to a hurricane ravaged Virgin Islands. Baretta Taylor received the Rising Star Award for his contributions to the club during his first year of membership, and Wendy Taylor was recognized as the Rotarian of the Year. Sarah Smith and Laura Adamsky were named Paul Harris Fellow recipients for their dedication to the club.
The Daybreak Rotary Club contributed to community programs such as The Community Free Clinic, Meals on Wheels, The Circle Ranch, United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Decatur Youth Services, Salvation Army and many more. The highlight of the night was the presentation made to The Decatur Youth Symphony in the amount of $10,000.
Scholarships
A $5,000 scholarship was awarded to Brewer High School senior Colby Ullery from Neal Smith and Brenda Smith through the Neal and Brenda Smith IPG Trust to assist in a Christian education. This scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis with a consideration of financial need, career goals, character, leadership, GPA and SAT or ACT scores. Colby, who will attend Faulkner University, has also received an academic and an athletic scholarship. An additional scholarship is available for someone within Hartselle or Morgan County. Contact Brenda Smith for more information at 256-773-5612.
