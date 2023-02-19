My parents were married 65 years and dated for four years prior. Daddy was apparently not a fast mover. Over the years they became perfectly matched. Theirs was a love that most of us only dream about and, for me, is an elusive dream.
With his passing, I have grieved. However, my mother has hurt in ways that I cannot even begin to understand. It breaks my heart to see her in such pain. I honestly think that I could go through it for her far easier than I can see her navigate the loss. I am a “fixer;” however, this I can’t fix. I don’t have the capability to make it any better.
In 1833, Lord Alfred Tennyson wrote, “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” This was penned in an elegy for his friend Arthur Henry Hallum, who died at the age of 22. Hallum was more than just a friend who fell in love with Tennyson's sister. Hallum was Tennyson's artistic inspiration and literary confidant. Because of their bond, Hallum’s death shattered Tennyson. He believed that he would never recover and grieved for 17 years. He finally found hope in the notion that love, in itself, is a miracle and worth every bit of the pain he endured.
Michelle Johnson said although she loved and lost, she has a beautiful daughter that has made all the difference in her life. Karen Watts said she has learned recently that once you‘ve loved someone, you will always love them. Beth Davis agrees that even though her heart was broken, the relationship was worth it. Janet Robinson’s husband passed away many years ago, but she said that the love that they shared over their 17 years together far outweighs the loss.
Countless quotes exist about love. Some come from others, but we claim them as our own. Others have created their own quotes to signify how love makes them feel. Cathy Simpson said, “Love God. Love others.” Bonnie Hamrick said “Love never fails,” which comes from 1 Corinthians in the Bible. Jenny Hartselle also quoted from 1 Corinthians, “Faith, hope and love; but the greatest of these is love.” Scott Anderson highly recommends love and Kim Shelton said that a loving heart is the truest wisdom. April Hall believes that love is an action verb.
City Center Village held a huge Valentine’s Day party on Tuesday for staff and residents. They enjoyed food, fellowship and an all-around good time. The Cadillacs performed and Ashley Bryant with Hospice of the Valley provided special cupcakes for the event. Attendees shared what they thought about love. Ashley said that one must always take care of the small things because they mean the most. Nykia Mitchell believes that love is the most wonderful emotion that one can pass on to others. Jason Doss said that true love is the heart’s recognition of its counterpart in another. Anna Phillips said that one should never go to bed angry. Resident Patricia Coleman agrees with this advice. Candy Solomon believes we should love each other with all our heart. Dan and Caryl Lester believe that love is patient. Grace Holmes, who celebrated her 95th birthday on Valentine’s Day at the event, said that it was important to love everyone.
Honey Bee
Carnegie Carnival queen candidate Melissa Parker and her crewe, Bacchus on the River, held a Speakeasy fundraiser at the Carnegie last weekend. The center was filled with guests dressed as flappers and gangsters who were given the code word, “honey bee,” just before their arrival. Bartenders also created a honey bee concoction and waiters served elegant appetizers and desserts. Dining, dancing and gambling were the order for the night. Downstairs held a variety of gaming tables and attendees enjoyed trying their luck. Chips were cashed in for raffle tickets for some extraordinary prizes. Lois Dawes won the 59-inch TV just in time for the Super Bowl. Jan Lowery won a diamond pendant. Rona Blevins and Bobby Eaton won the costume contest in their matching spectator wing tips and authentic 1920s apparel.
The Gospel Truth
One of the highlights of the season was always the Gospel Brunch. King candidate Philip Wright brought the event back this past week much to everyone’s pleasure. The event featured the Heartfelt Trio and Joyful Hearts and an amazing variety of Southern breakfast cuisine. The event was held at the Carnegie Visual Art Center.
It's a mystery
USA Bestselling author Heather Webster has penned over 30 novels including “Midnight at the Blackbird Café,” the Lucy Valentine novels and the Nina Quinn mysteries. She has twice been nominated for the Agatha Award. She will be at the Athens Limestone Public Library on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. for a book signing. You will be able to meet and greet and take the time to enjoy her thoughts on writing the perfect mystery.
Every fourth Friday at 10 a.m., the library holds an Adult Coffee and Color. Just drop by and enjoy a cup of coffee and color. Coloring is noted as a fantastic stress reliever and what better way to reduce stress than to hang out with others who are taking a break to relax even if for just a moment in time.
