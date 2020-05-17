In all of our social distancing and quarantining, I have found I am much more appreciative for the little things in life as well as the bigger things that have found their way back home.
I wouldn’t give anything for the time I have spent with my oldest son. We haven’t lived together for 10 years, and I have found him a bright spot that I probably didn’t appreciate to the fullest when he was teenager given to mischief. We both have irrational sleeping patterns and tend to meet in the sunroom about 2 a.m. and share buttered popcorn. That’s worth its weight in gold.
If not for a pandemic that brought him home, I might have never fully appreciated him for just being around, for being grown, for introducing me to bizarre Netflix movies and for his exemplary culinary skills (he even does wonders with buttered popcorn).
I know this, when I finally fall asleep, I do so with more love in my heart than I ever imagined and a massive smile on my face, even if he doesn’t clean the kitchen after he cooks.
Leah Brown is appreciative for family time with her husband David and daughter Erin. They have spent time playing games, eating at the table and enjoying the great outdoors on their deck.
Morgan Hampton Brook made friends with her gas station clerks and loved getting to know them. Pandemics tend to bring people together because the pace is much slower and the need for relationships much stronger.
Emily Cofer-Mauldin has never been one to enjoy shopping or dining out, but having that freedom taken away has made her realize how grateful she is to have the option to do those things.
Beverly Moore has missed hugs from her children. Since they are working and are around people, they have practiced social distancing. Beverly said that sometimes you don’t realize what you miss until you don’t have it. Karen Martin agrees. She has loved hugging on her kids and having them home. Frances Rowe, Alice Evans, Sherrie Champion, Linda Third-Owen and Lois Stinson also found a new appreciation for hugs.
Debbie Cheatham said she might have taken toilet paper for granted. I, for one, consider it a great day when I am able to score a four-pack at the grocery store.
Claire Koenig has missed board games, cards and little interactions with people, asking someone how they are doing and truly meaning it. Elizabeth Johnson said she has learned to pay more attention to the people she loves.
Myra Garrett, a staple at Hartselle High, always found April and May as crazy times. This year, she has missed the experience of watching the seniors as they pose for pictures, go to prom, celebrate Awards Day, sports, athletic banquets, the crawfish boil and competitions on Senior Fun Day. This year she would have had a bird’s eye view, watching her grandson, senior Jackson Boyer, participate.
While everyone has not necessarily missed the sheer enjoyment of sitting on a hard, wooden church pew, Cindy Meadows, Sharon Carpenter, Steve Garner, Sheri Tippett and Sabrina Woodall have missed attending worship services and the fellowship with other members. I’ve been blessed by the ability to tune in to my pastor, Bill Hurt, all the way from Mississippi via technology.
Jennifer Wright appreciates the need for masks and precautions, but misses the ability to see smiles on people’s faces. Dot Burgess agrees.
Becky Howard is a cosmetologist and found out during these uncertain times that she needs her clientele as much as they need her. She needs to feel appreciated and essential, not just to her husband and family, but to society. Dinah Barnum and Bobby Shuttleworth have new found appreciation for their cosmetologists and can’t wait until their appointment time. Kyla Jo Gray misses pretty fingernails and will never take them for granted again.
Becky Terry is thankful for a comfortable home to be quarantined in. She has spent time thinking about the homeless and those in unhealthy environments. She has become cognizant of all she has to be thankful for.
Jo Lynn Burks hails from Decatur, but makes her home in Nashville as a music professor at Belmont University. Having performed on Broadway, she misses concerts, theater and live music and has a new appreciation for events that showcase talent and creativity.
Curt Nix thought he had one cat, but during the pandemic, he has found that two cats call his place home. While it might not have been something he missed, he has come to enjoy them both.
A Gold Star
Hartselle High graduate Amanda Woods earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement awarded by the Girl Scouts, for promoting proper flag etiquette and understanding the steps in a flag ceremony. Woods led demonstrations, provided written steps and games and placed all necessary resources for conducting a flag ceremony in a box at the Girl Scout Little House in Decatur. Currently, Woods is a student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Note of Thanks
Norton Drive residents in Athens wanted to show their appreciation to the mail workers and sanitation employees for their perseverance during this difficult time. With the help of Athens Sign Co., they placed "Thank You" signs in their front yards so that everyone could see how appreciative they are. Helen Greenhaw said, “We are so grateful for their faithfulness in picking up our garbage and trash every week and delivering our mail every day.”
