Shopping in place
Hi! My name is Wendy and I am a shop-a-holic. I will admit to having ordered a $23.99 plus shipping and handling tease comb for my hair during this pandemic in order to work my baby fine, straight hair into some sort of submission on days that I have virtual conference calls. My daddy totally disapproves of my shopping/hording lifestyle, however, I see that he is now the proud owner of a “TacShaver," which is supposedly used in the military. I might add that it was overnighted. Because he is legally blind, I assume he had some assistance in the order from two grandsons.
In an effort to make myself feel better, I reached out to see who else might be tempted to shop online while sheltered in place. The responses were tremendous, which rendered me helpless until I could click the “place order” button.
Vicky Jo Sharp confessed to purchasing a dress online as a recent boredom buy.
Sharon Brown has the cutest grandkids, I know because I taught one of them. They are precious and deserve the best that the Easter Bunny has to offer. Thankfully, this year, the bunny baskets were purchased online and arrived just in time. Melanie Warner ordered her daughters earrings for Easter online.
Maura Trainor confessed to purchasing a laptop online, a snare drum and a comforter set. She quickly admitted that she tried to order groceries online, but it wasn’t easy.
Anita Skinner hasn’t succumbed to the online shopping bug just yet. She admitted to being a touch-it, smell-it, try-it-on-for-size kind of gal. She has made a list of all the things she plans to shop for once we can roam freely again.
Jane Peterson has purchased seeds for a victory garden and some meal prep food. Nancy Turbyfill purchased shampoo, clothes for the kids, rose bushes, seeds and plants for the garden, headphones for her new virtual teaching experience and Easter goodies.
Christy Wilder, a woman after my own heart, ordered hairspray. Gloria Arthur’s highlight of the day is to see what will be delivered to her next.
Rhonda Harris purchased new Christmas slip covers for her sofa and some throw pillows. A friend asked her if she was getting a head start on Christmas. She replied, "No, I meant to do it last Christmas so I’m really a year late.”
Reba Wadsworth purchased books, dishes, cleaning supplies, paper products, hair products, bed linens and table linens, doggie toys and treats and several random gifts. She’s looking at shoes in the near future.
Donna Taylor ordered a new lawn mower and eagerly awaited the arrival. It was delivered it to the wrong address and she spent quite a bit of time searching her neighborhood until she found it. Now, the big question is this: Has she used it?
Janet Robinson made a pickup order for such items as hairspray, postage stamps and scrapbook supplies. She admitted that she might not be putting on the full makeup face every day, but she is going to do the hair.
Darlene Parker ordered shoes, a necklace and a blouse. Tina Hill ordered three pairs of shoes, a pair of earrings and a self-tanner. She will be ready once we all get to go outdoors again. Sara Cheatham also admitted to purchasing lots of shoes to fill the void.
Margie Dumas placed an order in early March for toilet paper, paper towels, disposable gloves, toothpaste and other items. Little did she realize just how special those items would become in her everyday life.
Wanda White ordered spices, a CD and Bible highlighters. She also navigated tricky grocery apps and ordered groceries twice.
Lisa Denson is prepared. She ordered root cover up and now her kids have taken the opportunity to add things to her online shopping basket like games, puzzles and juggling balls.
Susan Hines also learned to navigate the apps and ordered groceries, plus, she admitted to taking advantage of a good deal on shorts and T-shirts for work.
Carol Hale has picked up a few things online, such as clothes, nail polish, a necklace, hand sanitizer and groceries while Judi Jackson got some artist paint and a refrigerator filter.
Today, I might just start looking at shoes.
Pink Parade
On Tuesday, a few members of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team found a creative way to show support to fellow team member Jennifer White, who recently had surgery for her second battle with breast cancer.
To maintain social distancing because of COVID-19, the team, led by Police Chief Floyd Johnson in the department's pink patrol car, drove by Jennifer's home with signs of support on their vehicles. The team cheered and honked their horns. White, who had only been told to look out of her door or window at noon, felt well enough to stand outside with a sign that said, "I'm A Survivor. Hope."
"Cancer is not taking a break simply because we are under the COVID-19 pandemic," said team captain Holly Hollman. "We have to find creative ways to support those impacted by the disease. Our American Cancer Society contact Cherry Hammonds suggested the parade idea, and we gladly put it together to show Jennifer we support her in this fight."
Those who participated in the parade were Johnson, Hollman, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton and wife Kathy, fellow breast cancer survivor Kathy Cothren and husband Charles and Kim Glaze.
