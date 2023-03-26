Rough and Tough
Tough times are just that … tough. And even worse, the really rough spots you never see coming. This week my mother fell and broke her hip. What we thought would be a relatively easy fix was not, as osteoporosis was a factor as well as a break at the sciatic nerve. Her pain was real and so was mine.
Every day seemed to bring about a new set of complications leading to two blood transfusions and other issues. She would no longer eat or drink and she cried a lot. I questioned myself as to whether I could go through this again so close to the loss of my father.
I called my dear pastor friend who had been with us through to the end with Daddy. He asked me how my support system was and who they were. Immediately a million names went through my head and I realized I was not alone. I am blessed. While I look up for the source of my strength, all I have to do is look around for those angels he has given me as friends. They are everywhere. Perhaps they are right … support can be beautiful.
The best and brightest
David Medina and Victoria Felgar, who both hail from Seattle, Washington, moved to Decatur as members of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center’s Best and Brightest initiative. The two have been in the program for more than five years and have enjoyed all that the city and the Best and Brightest have to offer.
Recently, David set about a plan that was, in my humble opinion, one of the best and brightest I’ve heard of in a while. He coordinated with John Joseph IV, executive director of the E-Center, and Lorie Crawley, program facilitator, to stage a recognition of he and Victoria for their work with the program.
The event held at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center was a complete success. Following remarks about the two and what they meant to the program, David was given a “gift bag.” He then pulled out a sign that asked the question, “Will You Marry Me?” He showed the sign to Victoria and proposed right there on the spot. Victoria was in shock but managed to offer a resounding, “Yes!” The rest, as they say, will be history.
Under the direction of Joseph, the Best & Brightest program recruits graduates with degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math from across the country to assist in building the next version of Decatur. The initiative pays $3,000 a year on student loans if they reside in Decatur for up to five years. In addition to student loan assistance, the new citizens of Decatur receive mentoring from community leaders, are invited to sit on a board of something they care about and are given help with employer networking.
Who’s counting
Sixty years ago, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth, the Cuban Missile Crisis brought the world to the brink of another world war, the Space Needle in Seattle was finally completed, superhero Spider-Man made his first appearance in a comic book, Marilyn Monroe serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his birthday and John Templeton was born in Montgomery to Margaret Ann and Jim Templeton. The family moved to Decatur in 1964 and Decatur quickly became their home.
Recently, Templeton celebrated his 60th birthday with his wife, LeAnne Aldrich, in-laws Vonda and Gil Aldrich, Abby Lamon, Clay Sanders and, via FaceTime, with Mallory Sanders and his daughter, Allie Templeton. Vonda cooked her special lasagna and a good time was had by all.
This was a special week for Vonda and Gil, who refer to John as their son-in-love. They celebrated 66 years of wedded bliss just three days prior. The two were fixed up by friends and the blind date apparently brought sight to sore eyes. They were married at what is now The Chapel at First Baptist Church on March 17, 1957, and have lived happily ever after.
Tour de Force
The Happy Hearts Quilt Guild is celebrating 30 years with a trip to Paducah to the National Quilt Museum and you’re invited. Celebrate their anniversary and Quilt Week on April 25 and 26 as you travel by deluxe motorcoach where you will enjoy a shopping excursion at Hancock’s of Paducah, attend the National Quilt Museum, peruse the Quilt Show, have dinner at Patti’s 1880 Settlement and stay overnight at Hampton Inns and Suites in Eddyville. This lovely group of quilters from the Morgan County area will welcome you with open arms. Price per person for double occupancy is $399 and a quad is $344. A limited number of scooter rentals are available for a nominal fee. So, bring your friends and join the party. Contact Jan Howard at 256-303-1036 for more information or to sign up and get onboard.
Something old, something new.
The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on April 28 at The Tabernacle Farm. Guests are encouraged to wear their best roaring '20s attire. Tickets are $65 for chamber members and $85 for non-members.
Nominations for their community awards are open now and the winners will be recognized at the event. Awards will include the Thomas M. Guyton Humanitarian Award, E.R. Roberts Business Award, John J. Sparkman Citizenship Award and the Tommy Ed Roberts Civic Award. For more information, contact the chamber at 256-773-4370.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.