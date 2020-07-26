Over the past seven months I have heard about everything, which leads me to believe that people will believe anything having to do with COVID-19. Some people say that it’s a total hoax and others believe that no precaution is precaution enough. Some are scared to death. They are frightened and afraid of the unknown and still others know firsthand the devastating effects of the pandemic.
Just so you know up front, I wear a mask and I don’t do it for myself. It’s a nightmare trying to navigate the world in fogged trifocals and not something I enjoy. I do it for you.
About a month ago my parents took a drive to a peach farm. Before they got out of the car, they masked up. As they approached the stand, a lady accosted my mother about her mask and laughed at her.
Can you imagine what type of person would laugh at an 85-year-old lady looking for some fresh veggies, wearing a mask to protect herself and her husband, who has cancer and an aortic aneurism? I am still livid and wish they had gotten her tag number so we could “chat.” I could certainly elaborate about what I would’ve said, but you probably get the idea.
Mad as I still am, it caused me to wonder what folks really believe and so I asked. Then I backed off Facebook and let the games begin.
Steve Edmonson didn’t know what to believe a week ago. This week he knows five people who have COVID-19. Charlotte Roberts falls in the high-risk category and has a special needs grandchild. She takes every precaution she can for herself and her family. Michelle Cagle also falls into a higher risk category and takes precautions.
Ella Wyker Martin is like all of us. She is tired of all of this and wishes we could get to the truth of the matter, if that is even possible these days. Judy Jackson offered these words of advice, “Wear the mask, wash your hands and keep a safe distance.” Brenda Parris is in prayer that this will end soon. Much of her family lives in Florida and, at this point in time, live in hot spots. The last time they were all together was Christmas and the thought of not being able to spend time with them is hard to bear.
James Stoler worries about the coming cold and flu season. Will the virus still be upon us? His thoughts are that our nation has failed us. Gary Foster does not believe that our nation has failed us, but that certain leadership has. Darlene Parker is high risk and masks up every time she leaves the house. She worries about distancing as no one seems to keep the recommended 6 feet apart.
Sherre Shelton McKelvey doesn’t know if a mask works or not, but she wears one to attempt to do the right thing. Her worries are cash related. She doesn’t pay with cards; she does cash and isn’t seeing the big deal. “Take the money and just wash your hands before you eat. If I need change it goes in a Ziploc bag. Spray with Lysol at the end of day and shake it all about and it sits a day. No worries! Keep that currency moving!”
Linda Third-Owen wears a mask and believes that it and social distancing lessen your chances of catching the coronavirus. Sherae Hokett is appalled at the amount of people that wear the mask around their chins and, in pulling it up, touch their nose and mouth with hands that probably haven’t been sanitized. If you’re going to do something, do it right. Penny Robinson works at an emergency room on weekends and is a bus driver when school is in session. She knows that COVID-19 is real and shared her philosophy on the subject: You are responsible for your own actions. Do your best and let God handle the rest.
Vickie Vaughn has been out only seven times since March due to a compromised immune system. She is bothered by the selfishness of others who refuse to mask up. Kelly Hughes wears a mask because it is the law and it is respectful; however, she worries that the mask itself gives a false sense of security.
Tim Tucker respects the virus and its potentially deadly outcome. He worries about his parents during these difficult times and appreciates those who do mask up for doing the right thing. Angie Hughes always wears a mask for the simple fact that she couldn’t live with herself if she were to spread the virus. David Styers is concerned by the virus itself. Some die from it and others are totally asymptomatic. It is scary, at best.
Becky DeMike lost a dear friend to the virus and wears a mask to ensure the safety and wellness of herself and others. Jennifer Wright wears her mask and, while she doesn’t like it one bit, she does it to make others feel comfortable. “If it helps one person, it’s worth t.”
Wynette Orr wears a mask and sanitizes her hands and surfaces regularly. Wanda White and her husband, Bobby, began wearing masks for his dialysis treatment. They continue to do so out of respect for others and for the law. Angelia Foust believes in the old adage, “Better safe than sorry.”
Town Creek student earns scholarship
Olivia Sarley of Town Creek is a winner of the DCI Scholarship Program sponsored by Dialysis Clinic Inc., a nonprofit corporation. Olivia is the daughter of Kimberly Sarley and is majoring in communicative sciences at Alabama A&M. She graduated from Hatton High School in 2018. Her school and community activities include volleyball, softball, Leo Club, Beta Club and volunteering to feed the homeless. The DCI Scholarship Program was created to benefit the children of Dialysis Clinic Inc. employees.
