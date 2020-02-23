Girlfriend’s Gala
On Feb. 1, more than 250 women grabbed their best gal pals and danced the night away at the ninth annual Girlfriends’ Gala, benefiting the United Way of Morgan County.
Held at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur, ladies came dressed and ready for Prom Night, this year’s theme.
Table and corporate sponsors decorated their prom-themed tables, and creativity was in abundance. Lost in Paradise, An Evening in Paris and Winter Wonderland were just a few themes. Ladies from Morgan County Schools had a Vegas theme, while Decatur Utilities kept it elegant with a Black Tie Affair. The Daikin ladies went all out with a Zombie Prom theme.
Although this was a ladies-only event, there were men who volunteered to be celebrity servers, including Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and District Attorney Scott Anderson. Servers received tips from generous attendees and all tips went to the United Way of Morgan County. The server who received the most tips at the end of the night received the royal honor of being the night’s prom king. Andy Rawlins, a junior server, won this year.
The ladies of GE Appliances were crowned prom queens for winning the best decorated table. They built a large, gold arbor near their table, which served as a photography backdrop for many attendees.
The Girlfriends’ Gala is vital to the success of the United Way Campaign. The United Way of Morgan County supports 30 partner agencies, which promote health, education and financial stability for people in Morgan County.
Go Red for Women
At their February meeting, the Pilot Luncheon Club of Morgan County showed up all aglow in red for Go Red for Women. This American Heart Association campaign for healthy heart month targets women — and rightfully so. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing almost 300,000 women every year. That’s one out of every three deaths and is the No. 1 killer of women of all ages. Since 1984, more women have died from cardiovascular disease than men. It affects more women than all forms of cancer. In the wearing of the red, these ladies showed that they actively advocate for research and action in tackling issues with regard to women’s heart health. Be aware and adopt an active lifestyle that focuses on healthy choices.
Scholarship
The Women’s Scholarship Association met on Feb. 13 at the Decatur Country Club. Special guest speaker was Julie Smith, community educator with Amedisys Home Health Care. Her presentation included a synopsis of different kinds of love and acts of kindness. Sherri Mann won the door prize, which was a Hospice basket. In honor of the occasion and the discussion of random acts of kindness, Mann presented the basket to the guest speaker. Their next meeting will be March 12 at Decatur Country Club.
Valley valentines
T.J. Burrow and her husband, Kenn, settled in for a night at home on Valentine’s Day. After the household settled down, they shared a home-cooked meal, watched movies and munched on popcorn. This year they are celebrating 34 years of married bliss and figured they must be doing something right.
Tracy Cater celebrated by having a sleepover with her 3-month-old nephew. JoAnn and Kevin Malcolm celebrated with dinner at Curry’s with friends, Meg and Ronnie Huf, and Kim and Greg Qualls celebrated with dinner at Burningtree Country Club with friends Leslie and Keith Heidecker. Laura Adamsky and her husband also celebrated there and enjoyed the dinner, music and time spent together.
Jenny and Rick Hartselle traveled to Auburn, also known as their “happy place.” They visited their favorite thrift store and hit Angels Antiques.
Amy and Roger Shelton sat in the hospital waiting room together for good reason. Their granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Shelton, made her debut on Valentine’s Day.
Grant Thompson has a long-standing tradition and doesn’t veer from the normal. Each year he makes reservations and takes the family to a gourmet dinner at Waffle House. He said that they do it up right with linen tablecloths, candles and decorations.
Patrick and Rebecca Caver celebrated by being a host family for 16 teenage girls from Central Baptist Church for D-Now weekend. They have done this for years and find that sharing the love keeps the love alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.