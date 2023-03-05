Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss
Dr. Seuss is my favorite doctor. The only shot he ever gave me was the booster I still get when I read his books and when I look back at his personal “story.” Theodore Seuss Geisel gives one hope for the future.
Most people don’t realize that he first worked for an advertising agency, went on to become a political cartoonist, then switched to work in the animation department of the U.S. Army. His first book was titled “On Mulberry Street,” which was rejected 27 times before it was published.
An article in Life magazine in 1954 that discussed how uninspiring, ineffective school primer and pre-primer readers were the real reason that children didn’t want to read (and couldn’t read) concerned him greatly. He discussed this issue with William Spaulding of Houghton Mifflin’s education division. Spaulding challenged him to write a book that first graders wouldn’t want to put down, using as many of the 348 sight words that every child should know. He completed the task using 236 words and “The Cat in the Hat” became a success. He went on to write and illustrate more than 60 books.
Everyone has a favorite Dr. Seuss book. Jenny Hartselle loves “Oh the Places You Will Go,” because it is for all ages. She has given this to all of her grandchildren. Each year of school, their teachers can write a note of encouragement in the books. Phyllis Anders is a traveling nurse and “Oh the Places You Will Go” is also her favorite because she is seeing firsthand all the places one can go.
Diana McCay loves “Fox in Socks” because it’s so fun to read and ends in laughter. Rob Patton loves “The Cat in the Hat” because he feels like he knew Thing 1 and Thing 2. Anita Towe’s favorite is “Green Eggs and Ham” because, in life, you really don’t know until you try.
Vicki Jo Sharp remembers reading “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” to her family when she was a little girl and she still quotes the book to this day. It’s also Kristie Chambliss' favorite book. Becky Terry loves “The Foot Book” because it’s another fun one to read.
Claire Koenig struggled with reading when she was young. She had to choose a book to read aloud in class and chose “I Read with My Eyes Shut.” She read it every day to practice. It remains her favorite. Karen Smith Watts’ favorite is “Go Dogs Go.”
Miranda Jenkins read them all to her daughter, Presley, when she was younger, but her favorite was “The Lorax.” Presley loved Dr. Seuss until she found out she had to share her birthday with him.
Geri Hefton-Morris’ favorite is “Green Eggs and Ham” because she remembers Melanie Warner having green eggs and ham in her classroom when her daughter, Geranda McAbee Clark, was in kindergarten.
Crowning glory
Riverside Senior Living recently crowned their Valentine King and Queen. Residents cast their votes for two weeks prior to the event. This year, Marilyn Clark was crowned queen and Pat Aday won the title of king. They were crowned at the annual Valentine's Celebration party on Feb. 14. Activity Director Lisa Burns said this event has been held for more than 30 years and is something that the residents look forward to each year.
Happy anniversary
Back in November of 1957, Bernice Duke and her cousin were at a Dothan drive-in when a guy on a motorcycle with a girl sitting behind him drove up and parked. The girl got off and Bernice asked the guy when he was going to take her on a ride on his motorcycle. Three months later, on Feb. 27, 1958, they married, and she became Mrs. Gene Smith. Last week they celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss. In 1974, he transferred to Champion Paper Mill where he retired. She was a stay-at-home mom to their children, Denice Smith Carter, Jamie Smith and Geno Smith. They now have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and are living happily ever after.
Black history month
The Morgan County Education Retirees Association celebrated Black History Month at their February meeting with guest speaker Peggy Allen Towns, local author and former aide to congressman Bud Cramer. Over 40 people attended the celebration, including Jewell Freeman, who entertained the crowd with selections of Black spirituals on her flute.
Secretary Carol Harris led a devotional and sang. Brenda Davis and Bobby Simmons also participated in the program. Ann Henry, William and Virgie Fowler, Glyndia and Tony McAbee, and Jeanne Ellen Stroh decorated tables with door prize gifts, Valentine flower arrangements and assorted candies. Kathy Archer welcomed members and guests as they arrived. Orange juice, coffee, breakfast pastries, doughnuts and breakfast biscuits were served prior to the program.
President Rex Cheatham presented door prizes to Bill Ellinger, Janice Maples, Amy Burks and Beth Hardin. MCERA Hospice of the Valley Committee Chair Mary Lou Boyle sold Valentine gift bags with all proceeds going to Hospice of the Valley.
The next meeting will be held March 14 at Central United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. All retired school system employees are welcome to attend.
Information meeting
Alicia Nails is excited about the planning that goes into the Decatur Panhellenic Association’s information meeting each spring. This event is for senior girls from Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties who are planning to attend college in the fall and want to pledge a sorority and for their mothers. This year’s event will be April 2 at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. If you have any questions regarding the event or fall rush, contact Nails at 256-565-9252.
Main Street West
Main Street West on Main Street in Hartselle is a spectacular art gallery focusing on artists of all forms of art from across the Southeast. They also hold wine tastings each month. These tastings have become quite the event and encourage fellowship in the sharing of wine, art and culture. The next tasting will be March 16. For more information, contact the gallery at 256-502-9544.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.