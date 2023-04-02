“Quick trip” took on new meaning last week for me as I boarded planes for Phoenix on Friday morning and home on Saturday evening. Less than 48 hours after I left Alabama, I was home again, having given a five-hour presentation. I enjoyed the area, what I was able to take in, the food, although I only had one meal in Phoenix, and the people. I was amazed at the architecture, with the old intermingled with the ultra-modern, and the cleanliness.

— Freelance columnist Wendy Lang writes Chatterbox. Send news and high resolution photos to chatterbox35603@gmail.com.

