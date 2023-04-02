“Quick trip” took on new meaning last week for me as I boarded planes for Phoenix on Friday morning and home on Saturday evening. Less than 48 hours after I left Alabama, I was home again, having given a five-hour presentation. I enjoyed the area, what I was able to take in, the food, although I only had one meal in Phoenix, and the people. I was amazed at the architecture, with the old intermingled with the ultra-modern, and the cleanliness.
Sitting at a red light, my driver pointed out a Tesla turning left. She said to look closely at the driver. There was none. Needless to say, I was rather taken aback. I learned that Phoenix is a testing site for Tesla and its in-house autopilot and full self-driving. It is considered the hub for autonomous vehicle testing.
It seemed as if they were everywhere and, to be honest, autopilot was a far better driver than I am. But it did make me ponder some things. What if everyone existed on auto-pilot? How often do we act without thinking? Is that really such a good thing?
What if we took on every day as a new day and didn’t give credence to the things we had done a million times before, but made everything we did seem as if it were something new? What if we didn’t give in to showing no emotion and actually gave everything that we do more thought than not? My guess would be that we would all be a bit better off if we thought rationally and didn’t give in to the auto-pilot theory.
Think for yourself. That’s something that’s gone by the wayside. Use your God-given brain to the best of your ability in all that you do. Be mindful of others. Don’t take my word for it. Test it out and see for yourself.
Volunteer work at the Circle Ranch
Fourteen members of the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak spent March 11 volunteering at the Danville-based Circle Ranch, which houses four foster families who care for dozens of children. The club cleaned and painted the interior of the gym and painted the wheelchair ramp to the chapel. They also picked up trash in and around Circle Ranch’s lake.
The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak has supported the Circle Ranch for several years by donating time to improving the facilities. Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak President Jessica Payne said, “I love serving with the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak! We have a variety of opportunities for service in our community. Helping out at the Circle Ranch has been a longstanding partnership for our club and one that is close to my heart. I hope that providing a little maintenance and upkeep will show the children that we care.”
Ties that bind
The TIE Foundation was incorporated in September 2015 as a way to provide assistance and support for foster children and foster parents in the Athens–Limestone County Area. This past month, members of the TIE Foundation created gift baskets for Limestone County Department of Human Resources’ social workers in honor of World Social Worker Day. The baskets included snacks and other goodies to show appreciation for all that these unsung heroes do for children on a daily basis.
Willie’s Gift
Don't miss your opportunity to see "Willie's Gift," a documentary film honoring the 1975 Athens Golden Eagles state championship football team. The film by Athens High alum Keith Dunnavant will premiere on April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School.
"This is the story of a great football team, one that was a big part of my life growing up, and it's also a story about the connective tissue between the program and its community. It digs into the power of pride and shared values and how a loving parent can make all the difference, " said Dunnavant.
Fans are encouraged to walk the red carpet and mingle with team members at 5:30 p.m. After the film, Dunnavant will host a Q&A session with team members.
Tickets are $20 and available through EventBrite.com or in person at Mauldin & Jenkins CPA, First Metro Bank and at the door. Proceeds will benefit The Black and Gold Circle's Feed the Eagle, a food and nutrition program supporting the Athens High football team.
Plants galore
It’s almost time for the Morgan County Master Gardeners Plant Sale. This annual event will be held on April 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on April 16 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Point Mallard Pavilion. The Master Gardeners are phenomenal and go all out to provide beautiful plants for every level of garden enthusiast. Make sure you mark this on your calendar!
STEM Bundles
The Pilot Club of Decatur received a matching grant from Pilot International for the “STEM Bundles for Special Education Students” project. Club members presented to Teddi Jackson, principal of Oak Park Elementary, a check for the purchase of six science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skill building bundles. For more information about the Pilot Club of Decatur, visit the club’s Facebook page or email decaturpilot71@gmail.com.
