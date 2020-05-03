My stimulus check has come and gone … to the plumber. I am not sure who stuffed what down the toilet (and to be quite honest, I don’t want to know), but we now have an unobstructed line and bathrooms that have been cleaned, sanitized and deodorized eight times each.
I realize that we all have had our share of difficulties even if we didn’t get COVID 19.
Still saying 'I do'
Katie McWhorter and Tristan Swindle of Moulton had to delay their big wedding plans on March 21, but, not to be outdone, the two still became one. With only immediate family in proper masked attire and their best friends, they were able to say "I do." Honeymooning in Jamaica will have to wait, but until then, Mr. and Mrs. Swindle have each other to lean on in good times and bad.
Natalie Adams and Jeremy Walker were married March 28 at Parkview Baptist Church in a very small ceremony due to social distancing. Natalie’s friends and coworkers from Woodmeade Elementary and The Excel Center formed a parade to celebrate as the newlyweds exited the church.
The parade was planned by Anna Jones, and those in attendance included Tim and Connie Ellis, Mary Laney, Lori Grover, Kim Hoeft, Nancy Hill, Donnie and Vicki Sandlin, Susan Neil, Debra Shelton, Meg Parker, Stephanie Vickers, Chasity Birt, Susan White, Ressa Chittam, Cheri Page, Joni Bair, Wendi Busing, Mary Gail Olinger, Cindy Kracke, Belle and Keith Coffell, Erica May, Roberta Stephens, Patsy Siek, Nancy Turbyfill and Felipe Lopez.
Preserving planet
Did you know that we’ve hit the 50th anniversary of Earth Day? And with classrooms going virtual for the virus, F.E. Burleson, a Green Ribbon School, took the day to heart and to homes. Their rich tradition of celebrating Earth Day was met with eager anticipation by Principal Debbie Queen and Assistant Principal Ross Lewis as they invited families to take learning outside and interact with nature.
The virtual Earth Day was a huge success as students shared pictures of their nature walks, backyard scavenger hunts, natural art supply searches, plant and animal observations, recycling projects, fishing trips and efforts to learn about pollinators and gardening. Hats off to students and favulty for Earth Day 2020 at F.E. Burleson Elementary.
Life in a pandemic
Christy Anders has real fears regarding balance. Is she doing enough to protect? Too much? Too little?
Jane Peterson’s husband has been in the hospital since March 9. Five surgeries later and he’s still not home and she is still not allowed to see him. Joan Lovett sat in the hospital parking lot last week while her husband had a pacemaker put in. Wanda White’s husband broke his hip and it was difficult for her to stay away during his hospitalization and now his rehabilitation.
Angela Griffin finds it difficult to do without hugs. Virtual hugs just aren’t the same. Loren Nelson agrees. For Pat Winsett, tax season is her busiest time of the year. This year stopped her cold. She finds it most difficult not to be around people.
David Styers misses his daughters and granddaughter and hates sitting in shelter. His biggest difficulty, however, is envisioning a light at the end of the tunnel.
Noel King is spontaneous by nature. He has found it difficult that the options for spontaneity are greatly diminished.
Rita Baker celebrated another 29th birthday this week. She has managed the shelter orders as best she could with large doses of Netflix and Facebook, but guilt is setting in for not having made good use of her time cleaning out closets and doing other long procrastinated chores.
Kathy Howard has found it most difficult not to cook everything in her house and then eat it. She has turned into a cake maker over these past several weeks and her hips, she says, tell the story. Betty Koval has found it difficult to come up with different things to cook. She made the decision that when this is all over, she will stay closer to home and support small businesses, restaurants and non-profits. She encourages everyone to do the same.
Grant Hatcher wants to make sure that his daughters understand what is going on while being truthful and helping them work through all the anxiety and emotions of being away from their friends, their school and church.
Amy Hill regrets not being able to end the school year. The cornerstone events of the last two months are memory makers that allow teachers, students and parents to transition.
Beth Newman’s mother-in-law is a resident of an assisted living facility. It has been extremely difficult for their family not to be able to see her in person. They have been able to pass fruit and other goodies to her at the door and they can wave at her through the window, but it just isn’t enough. Stephanie Lawrence also finds it difficult not to see her mother.
Tracy Cater enjoys rambling with her best friend, Karen Henderson-Davis. That, of course, is something that won’t be happening for quite some time. Jan Naylor is used to and enjoys being alone. She has actually enjoyed her time in her yard.
As we go into our slow reboot here in Alabama, I would be remiss if I didn’t remind you to continue to take the necessary precautions of maintaining social distancing, wearing gloves and masks and limiting your time away from home. If you won’t do this for yourself, do it for others. The life you save just might be mine.
