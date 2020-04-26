It’s been a lot of years since I’ve lived with two sons and a big dog. I’ll be the first to say that none of us have improved with age nor time. To say that cabin fever is in full bloom is an understatement. And, quite frankly, between the laundry and the dishes, I’m about done.
Recently my outings have been limited to the grocery store and the post office. Each time I walk in, I feel the need to explain I’m not there to rob them. Walking around in a mask and gloves tends to bring that to the forefront of my natural blonde brain. It’s as if I feel guilty for taking precaution when, in reality, everyone should be masking up. I now consider it a good day based on whether I was able to score a four-pack of toilet paper.
I’m chomping at the bit to get back to some sense of normalcy, which would include regular trips to my favorite stores and hair stylist. I’m not alone in my racehorse run back to reality. Everyone has some place they can’t wait to go.
Post-pandemic plans
Rita Cobbs works in the fitness industry and can’t wait to get back to work. Her son, Garrett, has big plans to play golf with Geno Shirey, his Special Olympics partner.
Miranda Jenkins wants to go to church and sit in an actual pew for worship. Amy Weaver of Eva agrees. She misses her church family more than she ever imagined. Shelly Burgreen, James Stoler, Ray Cheatham, Don Scott, Douglas Ann Livingston, Donna Pace, Diane Brock, Donald Perry and Monica Strong all listed church first on their agenda.
Penni Corum is a hugger and can’t wait to hug family and friends. Jan Byrd agrees wholeheartedly. Reba Wadsworth wants to meet friends for lunch and appreciate the time together.
Pam Yancy intends to party like it’s 1969 while her husband, Taco, can’t wait to get his teeth fixed. Carolyn Pistorius broke a tooth on day one of our illustrious quarantine and will be headed to the dentist.
Sandra “Cookie” Calvin has a list: Praise God, manicure, pedicure and a hair appointment. Rebecca Caver plans to spend half the day getting her hair done and the other half at a hobby store. She’ll likely run into me while she’s there. Dianne Russell wants the whole ball of wax, which includes a haircut, manicure, pedicure and date night with her honey. Judy Crowden and Elesia Reinhardt want their nails done.
Harold Young has plans for a haircut just like many others, including Kelly Gates, Monda Beane, Donna Underwood, Jane Peterson, Carolyn Stanford, Donna Traylor, Shela Clemons, Suzie Wiley, Gina Parks, Cheryl Sandlin, Teresa Glossner and Elaine Stephenson. Becky Howard can’t wait to return to work to make everyone’s dream come true. She will be cutting and coloring using a mask and gloves.
Greg Colee needs a new driver’s license. Jack Gressman wants to sit inside a local restaurant, order, eat and digest all in one location. Vicki Sharp wants to head to the beach. Kathy Landis will head to the movies. David Armistead, once he sees it’s safe, plans on sitting down to the biggest Tex-Mex meal he can find. Jameson Jordan has big plans for a Mexican meal, too.
Others are still skeptical. Sheri Tippett plans on continuing to mask up while getting her mani-pedi just in case. Betty Davidson believes it’s still too soon and worries that people will go back to doing things exactly like they did before the quarantine. She plans to remain at home another month, being safe rather than sorry. Mark Hooper, Anna Perry, Jean Hovey and Rita Baker don’t plan on going out anytime soon either.
Kim Snider is home recouping from surgery. She agreed that it’s far too soon to go out and, with broad testing unavailable for everyone, those who are asymptomatic could cause more spreading of the virus. Sherri Wolfe will be staying in as well. Beverly Moore will sit back and watch the pandemonium when everyone takes to the great outdoors. Nancy Tuberville also will take the wait-and-see approach.
Jean Wiseheart can’t wait to see her grandchildren nor can Linda Sandy Coons, who plans to hit the road at the first sign of release. Kristi McClanahan can’t wait to see her other grandchildren and has missed them terribly during this whole ordeal.
Carey Sutton has done a tremendous job keeping Decatur Country Club operational with curbside service. We've seen so much of her lately, my youngest wants to nominate her for humanitarian of the year. She simply wants to sit back, watch the sunset and listen to the laughter and chatter of family and friends. After all, that's what we've all missed most if we're really honest about it.
