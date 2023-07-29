There is something to be said about growing old gracefully. Personally, I can’t think of a thing, because I am growing old on a wing and a prayer. There are seasons in my life I look back on and it’s as if it happened a lifetime ago. Probably because it did.
Back in my 30s, when I only thought I was getting old, I remember laughing and stating emphatically that I would go kicking and screaming into the throws of old age. Who knew that I would be right?
If not for the fact that I begin each day with a Sun Drop, I couldn’t get my poor dysfunctional body out of the bed. And this heat is only making things worse.
Just last week, on Monday I received my shipment of some sort of lip gloss that makes your lips look like a bevy of bees went postal on them without your permission. My lily-white arms will still be lily white, but they won’t have wrinkle one from the arrival of my Tuesday shipment. And on Wednesday, my hand will be instantly rejuvenated with the special hand cream that made it into my “cart.” Thursday’s arrival had to be my most favorite, because with just a small dot of special serum, my facial wrinkles would be taken away in a matter of three minutes or less. Of course, on Friday, when I tried the liquid gold, I walked out into the heat, began to sweat and between the salt from my pores and the instant facelift, my face began to turn beet red due to a rash.
No, aging gracefully isn’t for the faint of heart. It apparently isn’t for me either. While some might say that the aging process is better than the alternative, I believe that this is just God’s way of telling me to savor every minute. Besides, the longer I last, the more of a burden I can become to my kids. There’s something to payback, after all.
Fifty years and counting
On July 15, the Class of 1973 of West Morgan held their 50th class reunion at Hospice of the Valley. Those attending included Gloria Lewis Pearson, Ella Fuqua Crowley, Debbie McGuire McGregor, Martha Hazel Gullion, Teresa Adams, Lana Butler Mobley, Lois Lamon Allen, Lynn Borden, Jimmy Thomas, David Woodall, Donald Pace, Pam Free Cowart, Connie Armstrong, Debbie Sutton Rabon, Margie Alexander Moore, Dewayne Hopper, Billy West, Robie Elms, Shawn Hartbarger Belew, Kathy Hodges Norwood, Annie Booker Williams, Deborah Murphy Turner, Dwight Blaxton, Judy Keenum Williams, Sharon Turner McDonald, Kathy Banks Cerulio, David Dunn, Donna Stover Terry, Pat Sherrill, Hank Kimbrell and Jack Holbert.
Quilts of Valor
Quilts made by local quilters were handed out to military veterans on July 8 at Ebenezer Church in Hillsboro. Mary Harris and Marty Kent with Quilts of Valor presented the quilts to Thomas Goodloe, Brenda McCally, Doris Baker, Tony M. Watkins, Larry D. Watkins, Diana Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Lorenza D. Torain, Craig Swoope and James L. Craig Jr. Clifford Bankhead organized the event.
Reading is Fun-damental
Last week the Tuesday Afternoon Book Club met at the Decatur Public Library. The group began in 2008 and, unlike most book clubs, they don’t all read the same books each month. They discuss what they have read and authors they enjoy. Donna Stallions, group facilitator said, “We have survived this long because we like each other, but we eagerly welcome newcomers each third Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Community Room upstairs at the Decatur Public Library.” Everyone is welcome and can simply sit back and listen or contribute to the conversation.
Those attending this past week were Ella Moseley, Elaine Stover, Linda Cave, Glenda Motes, Dagny Wright, Phyllis Rommens, Jimmie Pruett, Pat Byrnes, Martha Crump, Jill Palmby and Stallions.
Friends of the Library
On Aug. 23 at noon, The Friends of the Decatur Public Library will hold their annual luncheon at Burningtree Country Club. The special guest will be author Valeri Fraser Luesse, an award-winning Alabama author whose five novels are set in the South. Luesse is perhaps best known for her feature stories and essays in Southern Living, where she wrote major pieces on the Mississippi Delta, Acadian Louisiana and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Tickets are available at the library’s Public Services desk and are $35 per person. The ticket price includes lunch and an opportunity to meet the author. You must purchase your tickets by Aug. 8. The author’s books will be available for purchase from Brown Books & More, either ahead of time or at the event. Complete details are available at myDPL.org/friends.
Celebrations, festivities, vacations and more
Please send your celebrations, festivities, events and vacation memories to me at chatterbox35603@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.