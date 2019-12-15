Let it snow
As the snow came down Tuesday evening, it created a winter wonderland in downtown Decatur just in time for the judging of decorations in Albany and Old Decatur. Harriette Matthews was in charge of the Christmas Tour of Homes and judging this year, with Justin Hall and Brenda Henson assisting. Volunteers included Steve and Claudia Blake, hosts for the Albany judges; Sampson and Brittany Ferguson, hosts for the Old Decatur judges; and Dustin Bowman and Canitha Thomas, who placed the signs in Old Decatur and Albany.
In Old Decatur, platinum awards went to Justin Hall and Dustin Bowman, 213 Cherry St. N.E., Brenda and Rodger Henson, 305 Lafayette St. N.E., and Tommy and Bonnie Black, 419 Oak St. N.E.
Gold went to Bob and Jane Vaughn, 510 Canal St. N.E., Kathy Cagle, 417 Oak St. N.E., Jim and June Odom, 120 Cherry St. N.E., Charles and Sherry Elliott, 215 Lafayette St. N.E., and Ann and Bob Mullins, 511 Line St. N.E.
Silver went to Houston Lovelace and Jackie Bowman, 108 Cherry St. N.E., Kelly Peevy, 610 Ferry St. N.E., Charles and Pam Wilson, 505 Canal St. N.E., Glenn and Cathy Tubb, 504 Line St. N.E., Ellis and Carol Chenault, 417 Line St. N.E.
Bronze winners were LaWanda Allison, 314 Church St. N.E., Chris and Jeannie Plemons, 915 Line St. N.E., Mike and Connie Hulsey, 202 Church St. N.E., Jason and Stephanie Gantt, 702 Line St. N.E., and Lew and Nina White, 206 Canal St. N.E.
Albany awards:
Door Decoration: Allen and Joanna McCall, 1005 Sherman St. S.E., first; Michael and Britt Lovelace, 623 Jackson St. S.E., second; Neil and Stephanie Smith, 647 Grant St. S.E., third; honorable mention to Harriette and Danny Mathews, 502 Eighth Ave. S.E., and Mike and Donna Rogers, 804 Jackson St. S.E.
Christmas with a Twist: Patti Newsom, 408 Fourth Ave. S.E., first; Rachel Brannon, 625 Sherman St. S.E., second; Margaret Wenzler, 1008 Gordon Drive S.E., third; honorable mention to Brian and Margaret Emery, 1034 Jackson St. S.E., and David and Patty Easterling, 626 Johnston St. S.E.
Wonderland: Darius and Dodie Hall, 425 Sherman St. S.E., first; Bonnie Hurst, 623 Sherman St. S.E., second; Denise and Madelyn Kelly, 422 Jackson St. S.E., third; and honorable mention to Marcia Haynes, 627 Johnston St. S.E., and Leroy and Joan Herring, 803 Johnston St. S.E.
Overall Excellence: Jason and Amy Ratliff, 805 Grant St. S.E., first; Steve and Renee Mosher, 626 Sherman St., second; Mandy Backe, 643 Johnston St. S.E., third; honorable mention to Chad and Darcy Hopkins, 651 Moulton St. S.E., and Rebecca Tucker, 630 Grant St. S.E.
Traditional: Joe and Kristen Propst, 824 Sherman St. S.E., first; Steve and Shirley Hammond, 445 Jackson St. S.E., second; John and Christy Wheat, 1050 Jackson St. S.E., third; honorable mention to Cindy Garcia, 1006 Sherman St. S.E., and Noel Shinn, 838 Grant St. S.E.
Preservation of the year went to Mike and Donna Rogers, 804 Jackson St. S.E. Downtown merchants also decorated. Platinum went to Threaded, gold went to Tammy Eddy Antiques, The Cupboard took silver, and bronze went to Deann’s Art Studio.
Christmas retirement
The Morgan County Education Retiree Association held its annual Christmas Brunch Tuesday at Central United Methodist Church. Members go all out for this feast and homemade cakes, pies, casseroles and other specialty dishes were all the rage. Kathryn Landers, chair of the hostess committee, along with Brenda Berryman, Martha Betts and Dianne Barnes ensured that this was quite the extravaganza. Each table was adorned with a beautiful Santa display and members mixed and mingled as Berryman played carols on the piano. Greeters were John and Janice Bell and Janice Maples. President Rex Cheatham introduced special guest Jill Jackson, executive director of Alabama Education Retiree Association in Montgomery. Bob Waldrop, minister of music at Austinville First Baptist Church, performed “Mary Did You Know” and introduced his daughter Celeste Cook. Cook is known as the “singing nurse” at Winfield Hospital and, as members noted, she has the voice of an angel. In the spirit of giving, the organization voted to provide funds for the Committee on Church Cooperation, The Caring Place and DHR’s adult program. Members also took up donations to assist DHR. Ann Henry led the crowd of well over 60 members and guests in song and the group adjourned until February. The group is made up of education retirees and new members are welcome. They meet the second Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. at Central United Methodist.
Girl Scout Gold
Bailee Woodall, a graduate of Hartselle High School, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve, for her project “Path of Individuality.” The project focused on elementary students and diversity. Woodall wrote a children’s book on the issue of individuality and diversity and presented it to fourth graders at F.E. Burleson Elementary. She is now a freshman at the University of North Alabama majoring in secondary education. Woodall will be honored for her achievement at the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Highest Awards Ceremony on April 4.
Executive Director
Jessie McConnell Thompson, a 1997 Austin High graduate, has been appointed executive director of the Community Action Center in Oklahoma City. She has been with the organization for 14 years as director of the Head Start program, director of special projects and administrative services director. She is the daughter of Sherri and Gary McConnell, who reside in Decatur.
