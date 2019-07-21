Making merry
Vicki Jo Sharp was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago this past Tuesday at the age of 34. There was no family history, and a tedious surgery and radiation treatment was a necessity of life for her. Fast forward to today and you will find this vibrant wife and mother not only surviving, but thriving.
In celebration of this momentous anniversary, she worked with members of the Merry Widows Crewe to provide 50 bags filled with blankets, snacks, lotions, gum, candies and lots of other goodies for patients at Clearview Cancer Institute. This is her way of turning the worst day of her life into one of the very best.
Sharp was moved to tears by the generosity of her fellow crewe members and never dreamed that they would respond to her request in such a positive way. It is her hope that this will become an annual event.
If anyone is interested in donating goody bags or items for patients undergoing treatment at Clearview Cancer Center, please contact their office manager, Amy Owens, at 256-705-4224.
Making married
The invitation to Regina Crowden and Jim Sober’s wedding on July 13 surprised some when they read the location — Champy’s Chicken in Muscle Shoals.
Jim’s daughter, Debbie Sober, said that only her daddy would get married at that particular venue, but was quick to point out that a wedding and fried food was the perfect way for two incredible people to start their new life together. Having both lost their spouses to cancer, they knew the importance of making the most of every day.
The wedding party included mother of the bride Betty Gist, maid of honor and Regina’s daughter Ladoris Crowden, bridesmaid and Jim’s daughter Debbie Sober, best man and Jim’s grandson Andy Johnson, and ring bearers Robert and Sunshine Reagan. Given in love by her son Donnie Crowden, the bride was stunning in her beautiful, white lace gown with a crown of baby’s breath upon her head. The groom was positively radiant and almost appeared giddy. Minister Mickey Johnson said this was indeed a first for him and he was delighted to be a part of such a special celebration of love. Those attending included Art Nelson, David Metcalf, Faye McWhorter, Dana Murphree, Dan Barton, Linda Murdock, Don Murdock, Bob Smith, Dagny Wright, Glenn Wright, Linda Johnson, Drew Johnson, Cathy Denson, Johnny Denson, Mitzi Walker, Debbie Riordan, Jerry Ridling, Tim Ingram and many members and friends from Decatur Daybreak Rotary and First Christian Church. Just as their many friends and family wish them well, I also offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes for a life full of love and laughter to the happy couple.
Making memories
The Rotary Noon Club of Decatur and the Decatur Daybreak Rotary Clubs co-hosted a Popcorn and Ice Cream Social on July 9 to celebrate new Rotary International President Mark Maloney and his first lady Gay. Hawaiian casual attire was encouraged in anticipation of their International Convention to be held in Hawaii in 2020 and members certainly took to the idea with flair. With most every local Rotarian present and accounted for, this family friendly event held at Burningtree Country Club was a huge success and offered a special time of encouragement for the journey the Maloneys have in store for them this year. While the upcoming year will hold a variety of experiences, the local clubs wanted to make sure that the memories of their home and those that love and support this dynamic duo will bring them back around safely as often as the year ahead will allow. They have already hit the ground running having recently visited the first ever club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, and taking part in the Evanston, Illinois, 4th of July Parade with members of the Rotary Club of Evanston and the Rotary Club of Evanston Lighthouse. Evanston is the home of Rotary International and, chances are, they will be back. As members for well over 40 years, Mark and Gay have been a vital part of demonstrating just how Rotary connects the world. Now, he will lead by example.
Making a difference
Free Book Give–A–Way Week at the Decatur Public Library will run from July 22 through July 27. Each child who turns in their summer reading log during this time gets the opportunity to pick out a free book to keep. These will be available in the Youth Services Department at the library where they are making a difference one book at a time. For more information contact them at 256-353-2993, extension 122.
Reunion
Lawrence County High School’s class of 1974 met recently for their 45-year reunion. Attending the event held at First United Methodist Church in Moulton were 38 class members and two former teachers Claudette Nix and Anthony Turner. Attendees included Jeff Legg, Harry Woodard, Debbie Woodard, Bonnie Terry Burnett, Carrie Sheats Guillion, Patsy Jackson Hill, Vicki Borden Hill, Linda Pugh Heflin, Greg Compton, Tommy Whitlow, Harry Montgomery, Frances Glenn Spillers, Phyllis Wallace Villagrama, Janet Powers McDonald, Rhonda Doss Hill, Carolyn Graham Dyar, Rod Hayes, Phyllis King Kilpatrick, Becky Rice Bailey, Theresa Gray Vest, Joan Bogle Breeding, Sue Corum, Karen Holland Little, Tim Harris, Tony Brewer, Mark Thompson, Noel Mizell, Randy Lee, Darrell Chamness, Kenneth Woody, Ricky Winchester, Dunn McKelvey, Dwain Reed, Randall McDonald and Ricky Oliva.
