Heed the Call is an occasional series profiling local pastors and ministers. To nominate a pastor, email cgodbey@decaturdaily.com.
After four years in the Navy, the pull — the same pull Chase Ackerman felt in his childhood Ocean Springs, Mississippi, church — returned.
“I felt that I was called to do something different,” the Rev. Ackerman said. “A lot of times, while in church on Sundays, I’d be thinking I would like to be doing what the priest was doing, having those connections with people on very special levels.”
In 2013, after serving on the USS Nitze and the USS Laboon, in Tampa and Naples, Italy, Ackerman, then a lieutenant commander, left the Navy to enter the seminary.
“When I joined the Navy, I expected it would be my career. I had a wonderful time. But there is something more for me to do. The call to preach kept creeping up and creeping up,” Ackerman said.
In August, Ackerman delivered his first sermon at St. John’s Episcopal, ending the Decatur church’s yearlong search for a rector.
The 36-year-old spiritual leader described his path into ministry — from serving as an acolyte in Ocean Springs to enlisting in the Navy to attending seminary in New York City and Sewanee, Tennessee, to joining St. John’s — as a whirlwind.
The journey began at St. John’s Episcopal in Ocean Springs, where Ackerman sang in the choir and first felt a pull into the ministry.
“In high school, I had ideas of going into the priesthood, but about the same time, my older brother was looking into the Naval Academy. He decided against it, but I thought it looked interesting,” Ackerman said. “As a high schooler, the Navy won over seminary.”
The idea of traveling around the world and living on the water appealed to Ackerman.
“It seemed romantic and like an adventure,” he said.
After graduating from the Naval Academy and serving two years on the USS Nitze and two years on the USS Laboon — which, Ackerman pointed out, was named after a captain in the Chaplain Corps — Ackerman received orders for shore duty in Tampa. There he returned to a regular routine of attending church.
“When you are on a ship, like I was for four years, you are never really home. I was only going to church about every six weeks. In Tampa, I started attending weekly services and the feelings that I had as a child solidified,” Ackerman said.
As Ackerman began the process of ordination, the Navy transferred him to Naples, Italy, where three Episcopal chaplains were assigned to his command and where a retired Royal Army Chaplain from Great Britain led a local church.
“Before I left for Naples, I wondered how I could continue with ordination, but everything fell in place,” Ackerman said. “The chaplains took me under their wing. When I became a postulant through ordination, I separated from the Navy.”
For seminary, Ackerman studied at the General Theological Seminary in New York City and at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee.
After graduating from the three-year program, Ackerman returned to Tampa as an associate rector at St. John’s Episcopal, where he focused on pastoral care and outreach for three years. Last year, Ackerman began to feel God lead him to search for other opportunities.
While originally drawn to the traditional look of St. John’s in Decatur, the parish’s focus on outreach and missions cemented Ackerman’s interest in the church.
“People walk the walk here, they don’t just talk to talk. The Community Free Clinic and PACT are on the property, we partner with Banks Caddell Elementary School, there is the community garden and there are long-standing community events, like the bake sale. The people of this church are so willing to show up for the community,” Ackerman said. “I am so excited to be part of that continued effort.”
Ackerman moved to Decatur with his wife, Jeanne, and his 7-year-old son Jonathan.
What do you love most about being a priest? Of course I love the liturgy and the music, but what I really love is developing deep, long-term relationships with people. I get to be there for life’s big events, whether it’s baptizing a baby, visiting the hospital or praying with someone on their deathbed. That’s what I really wanted to do when I joined the priesthood, develop these deep levels of connectedness.
Who has nurtured you in your faith? The Rev. Wayne Ray, who was the rector at Ocean Springs, Rev. Kingsley Reginald Joyce, who was the chaplain in Naples, Doug Remer in Tampa and my field education supervisor at Sewanee, Robert Childers. From them, I learned how to be a priest, how to conduct myself, how to empathize and understand where people are coming from, how to say “I don’t know” when I don’t know, and how to ask questions. They also instilled in me a reverence for the church and the sacraments and the position of becoming a priest.
How have your experiences shaped your faith? Through all my journeys, my faith has been expanded. I grew up in Mississippi in a very conservative area, went to Annapolis, into the Navy and to New York and Sewanee. Seeing different races, genders and orientations living together and working together was really refreshing. I feel like God wants us to get outside our little bubbles and experience and connect with other cultures.
Who is your favorite Bible character? Peter, because Peter always says what we’re all thinking and Jesus kind of worked through that to show him the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.