A partnership between gardening organizations and Hartselle Junior High resulted in more attractive school grounds and provided a hands-on learning experience as students participated in the beautification process.
The effort started when Hartselle High moved to its new location and Hartselle Junior High took over the old high school building on Sparkman Street. The old building and lot needed some cleanup and maintenance before the junior high could move in.
Additionally, the faculty and staff wanted their “new home” to have a fresh appearance. During this time, they had applied for and received a grant from the Morgan County Master Gardeners. Their first step was to appoint a committee composed of faculty, parents and community members to develop an improvement plan. This plan included landscaping and improving the exterior.
As a master gardener who had completed the Advance Landscape Program, I was invited to work with the committee. I readily accepted the invitation and goals were set and work began. They appreciated my knowledge, experience and suggestions.
Also, as a member of the Hartselle Rainbow Garden Club, I knew the club was looking for an annual project to beautify Hartselle. The idea of landscaping the grounds for the junior high was presented to the club and accepted.
The club members met with the school committee and together they toured the school grounds and discussed options for several areas. A recommendation was made and passed to provide funds necessary for the school landscaping project.
The first phase of the project was to complete a flower bed in the courtyard area, which is visible to local traffic, parents and students. The shrubs were selected and delivered. They were planted by students from the Agriculture Science class. These students learned the proper way to create a flower bed.
Caroline Weems, gifted and robotics instructor, used the engineering design process to challenge class teams to use their engineering skills to design a prototype of potential irrigation solutions. The team competition began and a selection was made and implemented. The students were excited to have been a part of this competition and able to make such a valuable contribution to the school.
The next step in the landscaping project was to work around the school sign, which is 13 feet high and 15 feet wide. The garden club also agreed to support this phase of the project. I submitted a landscape design and a list of needed plants to complete this phase.
Once again students were asked to volunteer to dig holes and plant different shrubs and plants. They were glad to help participate in making their school grounds more beautiful.
The progress so far is thanks to the enthusiastic support of Rocky Smith, the principal, and Tina Kimbrell, assistant principal. Kimbrell also chaired the committee. This strong support from the school leadership made a difference in the completion of each stage of the project, and was an example to the students and parents.
The community of Hartselle can see and appreciate the increased beauty of the school as they drive by each day. As a result of this project, more parents have become actively involved and have contributed hours of volunteer work.
If you know a teacher that would like to apply for a grant for their school, please ask them to contact Morgan County Master Gardeners on Facebook or email us at mcmga.plantsale@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.