Helen DeButy, Morgan County Master Gardener

Helen DeButy

This has been a difficult summer for a lot of gardeners because of the unusually high temperatures. I cannot wait for cooler weather so that I can start planting fall bulbs that will bloom in the spring. Purchase your bulbs from a reputable nursery or garden center. Always select the largest, firmest bulbs available. If you want more unusual varieties or colors, check out the online sources. Order early for the best selection, and they will ship close to planting time in your area.

— Helen DeButy is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

