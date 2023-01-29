Philda Starks Morgan County Master Gardener

Philda Starks

No matter what your hobby or task at hand, everyone loves a good tool or gadget to make the job easier. Over the years I’ve tried many "miracle workers" but most failed the test when it came to performing up to their advertised hype. It seems most tool designers and manufacturers just copy what others have done with little thought put into what makes a gardening tool special. It’s necessary that it be able to stand the test of dirt, grime, use and abuse, and hopefully, time!

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

— Philda Starks is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.