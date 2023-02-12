During late December, north Alabama experienced some of the coldest temperatures in decades. This cold extended all the way to the Gulf Coast and caused plants to suffer and farmers and homeowners to worry for three to four days as the cold front lingered here in our great state. The temperatures have moderated over the last several weeks, but the damage to plants, trees and shrubs has been done, and now we must deal with the results.
First, do not remove plants unless the entire plant is dead and not just the leaves or tips of branches. Plants handle the cold in different ways. Some plants did die due to the cold weather, and these can be removed on a sunny temperate day in February. In extended hard freezes, like we experienced, the water in between and within the cells of the plant freezes and expands, causing the plant cells to rupture and irreversibly damage the plant.
Plants that naturally have soft tissue and were exposed to the below freezing temps for the several days will be soft to the touch, wilted and shriveled and will resemble a plant that needs watering. The foliage of these plants will turn from green to a brown or purple. The extended exposure to temperatures below freezing could also cause the plant stem to split or peel. If there is such damage, replace this plant later in the spring. These include plants such as hibiscus, canna, pentas, vinca, angel’s trumpet, banana trees and others. Refer to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES.com) website for the reaction of specific plants, trees and shrubs to the cold temps.
Second, some plants seem to have survived the wintry blast with minimum damage. How does one make the decision to remove the damaged plant or not? I would encourage patience. Wait until late May to remove the plant, as this gives the plant time to bud and show exactly how much damage occurred.
Usually, woody plants that are alive but damaged can be checked by lightly scratching the bark of the stems and look for a green color underneath. If green color is evident, assume that the plant is alive and just needs time to recover from the freeze. If there is brown underneath the bark, assume that the stem is dead and needs to be removed, but do check further down the stem to make sure that the whole stem is dead and not just the tips. Removing dead stems will aid the plant by not allowing the dead tissue to attract bacterial diseases.
Prune the dead limbs and stems back to where the green beneath the bark begins showing good viable tissue. Pruning is essential in all woody plants for control of shape, size and disease. Branches that cross and cause the bark to rub against each other will allow disease to enter the plant and cause problems. Always, keep the pruning tools clean and sharp. Sanitize the cutting tool between cuts by dipping it in a solution of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or a solution of 10 percent bleach. This will kill disease-causing agents. Pruning tools should be cleaned after each day’s use with soap and water. Dry the tools and apply a light coating of oil to protect the metal.
Hopefully, the plants will recover from the potentially damaging, frigid temperatures of December, but if not, consider this as an opportunity to explore new plants and shrubs. One such opportunity is the Morgan County Master Gardener Association Annual Plant Sale — April 15-16 at the Point Mallard Pavilion. We do not have cold temperatures like this often, but they do come to the sunny South.
