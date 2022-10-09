Aileen Russell Morgan County Master Gardener, mug updates April 4, 2022

Aileen Russell

After using a string trimmer on weeds along the sidewalk edge for several months, I decided to create a border of plants to eliminate the string-weeding. I did research, noticed houses all over town, and took notes on what I liked and didn’t like. I chose flowering perennials and dug up a foot-wide lane separating the grass from the sidewalk edge and unknowingly began the border war.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

— Aileen Russell is a member of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association. Members write columns periodically with gardening tips. morgancountymastergardeners@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.