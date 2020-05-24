My hometown, Natchez, Mississippi, has a distinctive fragrance at unpredictable times of the year.
Several hundred years ago, a grid was laid out for a downtown residential area. Houses were built there over the years until about the 1950s. Residents often planted “sweet olive” shrubs in their yards, and sometimes, without pruning, they became small trees. There are hundreds of these shrubs and trees still in that neighborhood. I planted a 2-foot shrub in our yard in Natchez a few years ago. We now travel to Natchez annually to prune it to keep it under 6 feet tall. It's about 3 feet round.
Whenever the weather has been cool (or cold!) and suddenly turns warm (as it does in our area, in every season except summer) these evergreen shrubs are covered with very fragrant clusters of tiny white blossoms. The fragrance covered nearly every block of the Natchez Garden District, as the downtown district became known.
The scientific name of this plant is Osmanthus fragrans. Other names and varieties are tea tree olive, Russian olive and recently the fragrant princess dwarf tea olive. The plant species is native to Asia from the Himalayas through southern China to Taiwan and southern Japan and Southeast Asia as far south as Cambodia and Thailand.
All varieties have glossy dark green leaves (evergreen) and are very fast growers. They can be easily pruned to shape and size or allowed to mature to a small tree or dense hedge. They are maintenance free. I’ve never had a problem with insects or mold.
Sweet olive plants are not listed as hardy to north Alabama but can easily withstand temperatures into the 20s if located near a house wall or otherwise sheltered. The only one I lost was during a week of single-digit temperatures. They can be grown in shade or partial sun, but I have one that receives full sun.
The sweet olive is a simple and lovely addition to any size yard or garden. And, by the way, contrary to its name there are no sweet olives!
