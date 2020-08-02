The Morgan County Master Gardeners Association (MCMGA) is a not-for-profit organization operating under the umbrella of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) and remains active despite our current health crisis.
Our membership of approximately 80 active, certified Master Gardeners as well as 18 Master Gardener interns from Morgan and Lawrence counties (Lawrence County interns have joined Morgan County for now as they do not currently have a county association) have continued to support our various community projects while remaining separated, sanitized, and masked!
MCMGA is a group of trained volunteers that offers local communities reliable and relevant gardening information as well as various educational opportunities. Many of our activities provide social as well as an educational experience to the public — unfortunately, because these activities involve gatherings, they have been curtailed in 2020 due to the virus. However, we are confident that these activities will return.
Some examples of what we do in our communities include:
• a monthly lunch and learn program, free to the public;
• educational field trips where members and guests have a chance to visit a place of interest to gardeners;
• periodic Decatur Daily articles where we present garden topics of interest; and
• operation of an “Ask-a-Master-Gardener” table where we provide horticulture information, perhaps soil pH testing, and sometimes plant sales — an example of this can be seen Saturdays at the Decatur/Morgan County Farmers Market.
In addition to those activities, we also assist in the design and development of select community gardens. We actively assist with the Hospice of the Valley garden and donate plants regularly to their clients. We donate plants to many local projects as well — just recently, a large donation was made to the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and park. We continue to provide a grant program for local schools and assist schools in planning and developing outdoor classrooms.
We also fund a college scholarship for a local student as well as contribute to an endowment for an Auburn Horticulture student. To support these activities, we operate three greenhouses where we propagate and nurture plants to sell as our primary fundraiser. These plants provide our inventory for our annual plant sale where plants of all varieties are sold. The April 2020 event was canceled due to the virus; however, we are already planning for the 2021 plant sale.
If you want to be a part of MCMGA and volunteer your time and skills to your community, an opportunity is coming your way soon. ACES will be sponsoring a tri-county (Madison, Morgan, and Lawrence) Master Gardener certification course beginning Aug. 26. The 12-week course will be conducted “live online” or “in person” depending upon health conditions — every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The course material is presented by specialists from Auburn University, ACES agents, and veteran Master Gardeners. The cost is $150 prior to Aug. 20 and $175 thereafter. All course materials, including a monster reference book, are provided.
If in-person classes are permitted, they will be conducted at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina, 9494 Experimental Loop. Rhonda Britton of ACES is the leader of the course — rcb003@aces.edu or (256) 690-8979. For an application, contact Rhonda or go to www.mg.aces.edu/morgan and click on the “Master Gardener Application” link in the left margin. Then click on the “Master Gardener application form” link found in the paragraph highlighted in orange.
Come join us — learn, serve the community, and enjoy the wonderful world of plants!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.