Decatur's Concerts by the River series has been canceled for the month of July because of coronavirus precautions.
The free weekly outdoor concerts, a staple of summers in Decatur, were originally scheduled to run from May 4 to July 27 at Rhodes Ferry Park and Founders Park.
