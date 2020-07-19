Armed with clothespins, washers and yellow and blue dyes made from flowers, members of the local arts community transformed donated fabric into purposeful and pragmatic pieces of art.
“Every single one of these is a work of art,” artist Mary Reed said of the masks created by the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. “There are no other masks in the world exactly like these.”
Two months in the making, the Carnegie’s mask project takes the downtown Decatur arts center’s mission of celebrating the arts and marries it with promoting the health of the community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to do something to benefit the community. We had the dye garden and Mary was already sewing masks. This project made sense,” said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie. “We have put our own creative spin on face masks. We have taken something that is kind of blah and turned them into unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.”
In reality, the project started last year when, inspired by Birmingham artist Doug Baulos, who uses natural dyes made from flowers, nuts, berries and vegetables, the Carnegie built and planted a natural dye garden.
They planned on using the yellow flowers from marigolds and dyer's chamomile for community projects. But, when concerns over the coronavirus limited gatherings and canceled events, the Carnegie turned to masks.
The project became a community endeavor.
“The fabric used for the masks was donated. It was cut by Lois Dawes, dyed by Robert and Alison Belcher with flowers from the dye garden and indigo from Doug Baulos. Kim Mitchell and Felicia Beasley untied and rinsed the fabric. And I sewed them on a machine borrowed from Bonnie Hedden Hurst. It truly was a community effort,” said Reed, the center’s exhibit coordinator.
For Reed, a self-described non-seamstress before the coronavirus outbreak — “I sewed curtains for my camper and that was pretty much it,” she said — the project represents an extension of the work she began in March.
“I have experience in dentistry so I understand the importance of PPE (personal protective equipment). I knew there was a need for masks and I was appalled at the lack of the availability of masks. I was very concerned,” said Reed, who made and gave away 600 masks at the beginning of the pandemic.
Using fabric dyed by the Carnegie’s marketing and education coordinator Alison Belcher and Decatur High art teacher Robert Belcher, Reed created 32 masks. To dye the fabric, the Belchers used marigolds, dyer's chamomile and indigo to create yellows and blues. To form the patterns on the fabric, the husband and wife team used washers, clothespins and pieces of wood. In all, the process took hundreds of hours.
Alison Belcher hopes the artistic face masks bring a positive vibe to an otherwise stressful time.
“These face masks are a way we can concentrate on what we can do and not what we can’t do. Yes, we have to wear face masks, but you can choose what type of face mask you want to wear. These face masks allow us to get out and do things. We just want to encourage people to view life these days in a more positive light,” Belcher said.
The project coincides with the Carnegie’s current exhibit, “Material Surroundings,” featuring textiles and art pieces made from found objects by Auburn’s Sheri Schumacher and Florence’s Nadene Mairesse. The pieces include vintage and repurposed fabric scraps, including some cloth from Moulton’s Red Land Cotton.
“The cool thing is we are using repurposed and donated fabric for the masks and so much of this exhibit is about using found objects. It’s all about using what’s around you, like donated fabrics and natural dyes from flowers,” Reed said.
Made of three-ply high-density fabric with a layer of muslin, the Carnegie’s face masks cost $12 and are available at 207 Church Street N.E. The nonprofit arts organization plans on making more masks in the future.
“We’re in a good position right now financially. If we don’t get to have Carnival, we might be in a different position,” Mitchell said. “I think we are doing a great job of adapting to still provide the community with arts opportunities while staying financially sound.”
The Carnegie’s largest fundraiser, Carnegie Carnival, took place Feb. 22, less than a month before Decatur began feeling the impact of the coronavirus. The event brought in more than $253,000 for the Carnegie and other local nonprofit organizations.
To buy a mask, stop by the Carnegie from Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. carnegiearts.org.
