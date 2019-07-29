Linley King Higginbotham, of Decatur, won the title of Miss Princess Rodeo at the Ardmore Rodeo Queen pageant on Saturday. The 5-year-old daughter of David and Anna Higginbotham will start kindergarten in August.
Higginbotham and the other pageant winners will be announced Saturday during the Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo. The two-day rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at John Barnes Park in Ardmore, Tennessee. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12 in advance and $15 for adults and $12 for children at the gate. Gates open at 6 p.m. with rodeo action starting at 8 p.m.
