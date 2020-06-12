The Decatur Public Library will reopen to the public next week with modified hours and operations.
The library, which closed March 16 due to concerns over the coronavirus, will open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only 30 people will be allowed in the library at one time and visits will be limited to one hour. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
Computers will be available for use, but, due to social distancing recommendations, the library staff will not provide users with assistance. The library will regularly disinfect the computers and self-checkout machines. Any items visitors use but do not check out should be placed in carts. Those items will be placed in quarantine before being reshelved.
Curbside service will remain available Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
