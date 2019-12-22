Junior Swann’s eyes twinkled as he stroked the long white beard that fell to his chest and remembered the wishes and hopes of thousands of children. There was the girl who asked for a cure for cancer, the boy with no shoes and the child who wanted an electric blanket.
“These kids, some of them will break your heart and make you cry. Others will make you laugh,” the Decatur man said.
For the past 26 years, Swann, better known as Santa Claus, has donned the iconic red suit of St. Nicholas across Alabama.
It is a role he never imagined undertaking and one the 70-year-old retired truck driver now describes as a blessing.
Swann’s journey into becoming Santa began when his wife, Judy Swann, approached him about portraying Father Christmas at the Limestone County Flea Market in 1993.
“I thought she was crazy. Santa was the last thing I ever thought of being,” Junior Swann said.
Despite his initial surprise and reluctance, Junior Swann rented a Santa costume and purchased a $100 beard and wig.
“When I put the beard and wig on, I felt like a fake. I felt like the kids knew I was fake,” he said.
The next year, Junior Swann opted to bleach his grayish-red beard and hair — a process that took at least four hours — and Judy Swann, a self-taught seamstress, made her husband a custom suit.
“That year I felt more like a real Santa. That’s when I realized this was something I really wanted to do for the kids,” Junior Swann said.
A scrapbook of photographs and articles documents Junior Swann’s experiences as Santa. There are photographs of him with race car driver Darrell Waltrip, visiting with Hospice of the Valley patients and at the bedside of his terminally ill cousin.
“His cousin told me that she was kin to Santa and had never had her picture made with Santa," Judy Swann said. "I called Junior and we set up a visit. After she saw him, she told her husband that she could go now. She died about four days later."
Those intimate one-on-one moments kept Junior Swann in the red suit year after year. He listened to children who wanted to reunite their divorced parents and to kids grieving the death of a parent.
“We did Hospice of the Valley one year for kids that lost a parent. That was pretty tough,” Junior Swann said. “The toughest one, though, was at the Wallace Center. Those 40- and 50-year-old adults who had the mind of a 5-year-old, they just got to my heart. I try to do anything God puts on my shoulders, but that was real hard for me.”
For a week following that visit, Judy Swann randomly caught her husband with tears in his eyes as his mind wandered back to one of the Wallace Center residents.
In 1997, following the death of his brother from cancer on Dec. 7, Junior Swann thought about quitting.
“I didn’t want to be Santa. I didn’t think I could do it, but my wife reminded me that this is what my brother would’ve wanted,” Junior Swann said. “I did pretty good until a young girl asked for books, books, more books and a cure for cancer. That tore me up.”
Along with the heart-wrenching moments, the Swanns carry memories of light-hearted experiences.
“One little girl came up to me and said, ‘Santa, you need to get onto my mama, she’s been saying the F-word. That’s a bad word. She shouldn’t say it,’ ” Junior Swann said with a laugh.
Even outside of the Santa suit, Swann, with his naturally white hair, red cheeks, rotund figure and real beard — he hasn’t shaved since 1977 — garners attention.
“I get asked just about every day if I am Santa Claus,” Junior Swann said.
Swann’s wife started referring to her husband as Santa rather than Junior thanks to a young boy at a grocery store.
“We were at the store and I was hollering, ‘Junior, come back.’ This little boy comes up to me and says, ‘Lady, you can’t call him that. That’s Santa. You’re not going to get anything for Christmas.’ From then on, he’s been Santa to me,” said Judy Swann, who started dressing as Mrs. Claus, minus the hat and with pants rather than a skirt, 10 years ago.
The children — Santa’s biggest fans and skeptics — hold Junior Swann up to the standard set by the cherished Kris Kringle year-round.
“I was at the Limestone County Flea Market, it wasn’t even Christmas time, and I had on a shirt with skulls and crossbones. This little girl said, ‘You’re not Santa.’ I said, ‘Why do you say that?’ She said, ‘Santa wouldn’t wear a shirt like that,’ ” said Junior Swann, who bought another shirt, changed on site and threw away the skulls-and-crossbones top. “You’ve got to be quick with kids. They are smart and not afraid to challenge you.”
Over the years, Junior Swann learned what questions to expect. For the children who live in homes with no chimneys, he shows them a magic key. For those who will be out of town on Christmas Eve, he tells them about the magic dust that can find them.
After 26 years, Junior Swann’s connection with Santa runs so deep that his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren call him Papa Santa.
“They’ll bring their little friends over here and say, ‘See, I told you he was Santa,” Junior Swann said.
One of their favorite memories stemmed from a phone call Junior Swann received from his great-grandson
“Lucas called and said, ‘Is there any way you could come to my school. I’ve been telling them you are Santa and they call me a liar. They don’t believe me,’ ” Junior Swann said. “So, we want to the school and Lucas took us around to every classroom. You could see his little chest swell out with pride.”
Sitting in the over-sized — or rather Santa-sized — chair made for him by Eric Esch, better known to wrestling fans as Butterbean, Junior Swann reflected on his time as Santa Claus.
“We’ve been so blessed. People have invited us into their homes, families have had us over for dinner and children have told me their deepest held secrets and dreams. Blessed is the only way to describe it,” Junior Swann said.
