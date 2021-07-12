The 25th annual Back to School Jam, which organizers hope will place 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies into the hands of elementary, middle and high school students, will take place July 30 at 5 p.m. at Ingalls Harbor
featured
Decatur Youth Services' Back to School Jam set for July 30
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Ex-Hartselle High coach hid surveillance camera in her office, alleges discrimination
- Residency issue returns as Decatur director moves to Priceville
- 2 men found dead in Morgan County
- Toney man identified as dead man found in river
- Homecoming for Gary Redus
- Another city director plans to live outside Decatur
- Decatur man dies in 'domestic disturbance' shooting, police say
- First Response, Decatur Morgan Hospital at odds over ambulance services
- 2 in Lawrence County charged with drug trafficking
- Murder suspect, victim heard arguing before gunshot
Images
Videos
Commented
- First Response, Decatur Morgan Hospital at odds over ambulance services (11)
- Another city director plans to live outside Decatur (7)
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (5)
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (4)
- As frustration mounts, a White House push on voting rights (4)
- Editorial: Biden is abroad, but is the US truly back? (4)
- Mayor: City to enforce license fee on business leases (3)
- Editorial: Free speech vital for debate (3)
- Decatur needs to clean up, enforce mowing standards, consultant says (3)
- Personnel Board recommends pay raises for Decatur Police (3)
- Morgan 911 dispatchers in short supply (2)
- Residency issue returns as Decatur director moves to Priceville (2)
- Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime (2)
- Sales tax holiday begins Friday (2)
- Man accused of shooting 5 in Ala. and Ga. says he targeted white men (2)
- Acuña leaves with injury during Braves' win over Marlins (2)
- And the walls came tumbling down (2)
- The right to go in the right restroom is universal (2)
- Resident says Lawrence superintendent not trying to hire Black teachers (2)
- Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises (2)
- Editorial: Alabama laws trap Michigan family (2)
- Letter to the editor: Decatur Utilities workers came through for community (2)
- Former Decatur teacher sentenced to serve prison time (2)
- Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations (1)
- Herman Marks (1)
- Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided' (1)
- My dad, my hero, a police officer (1)
- Commissioners dig into CFP expansion; Pac-12 pushes autobids (1)
- Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of 'abolition amendment' (1)
- Pandemic reveals education gaps (1)
- Homecoming for Gary Redus (1)
- Public barred as Blakely's corruption trial begins in secret (1)
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law (1)
- Palm Beach Post Editorial: Kill the filibuster (1)
- Alabama removes toddler from Michigan family found with marijuana (1)
- Danville’s Blayne Godfrey, West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey named 1A-4A Players of the Year (1)
- Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces (1)
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics (1)
- Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Power restored as residents clean up, prepare for repairs and express thanks for no injuries (1)
- Mo Brooks: 2020 election stolen from Donald Trump, ‘kick ass’ speech distorted (1)
- Inflation puts pressure on Fed (1)
- 'We hold these truths to be self-evident...' (1)
- 1 septuple slaying defendant pleads not guilty, other seeks youthful offender status (1)
- Editorial: QAnon is new spin on old panic (1)
- GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill (1)
- Developer still plans Tower building remake despite climbing costs (1)
- The delta variant is in the way (1)
- Chamber seeks a portion of annual appropriation (1)
- City attorney: Newly enforced tax on business leases to be enforced retroactively (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.