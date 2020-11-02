The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, a 17-year outreach ministry in Decatur, which attracts 200 volunteers, unites two dozen churches and reaches more than 1,000 people, is canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
