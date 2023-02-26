How to care for your dog's teeth
Question: What are the best way's to care for my dog's dental health?
Answer: Part of being a responsible dog owner is caring for your pup's teeth. Regular brushing and dental care are the best way to prevent gum disease or bad breath and to keep your dog looking his best.
February is National Pet Dental Health Month, and the American Kennel Club recommends the following tips for noticing poor dental health and tricks for preventive dental care.
• Bad breath. Although it may be popular belief, bad breath is not natural for dogs. Just like in our own mouths, plaque and tartar build up on dogs' teeth. If dogs don't have a regular brushing routine, bacteria will get caught below the gum line, resulting in bad breath. This can be a sign of periodontal disease in your dog.
• Signs of gum disease. If your dog shows signs of pain during brushings, or you notice bleeding and inflammation of your dog's gums, it's important to bring him to the vet, as these might be signs of gum disease. Lethargy is one of the most common indicators of dental pain. By regularly examining your dog's teeth, you can prevent untreated oral infections spreading to other areas in your dog's body. If your dog has accumulated brown tartar, it's best to set up a professional dental cleaning.
• Loose or broken teeth. There is no reason that your dog's teeth should shift or move around in the gums, as this could be a warning sign of a fractured root or disease. It can be painful for your dog if a tooth breaks and exposes a nerve. If this happens, it's necessary to take a trip to the veterinary dentist.
For preventive dental tips, consider the following:
• Regular brushing. Just like humans do with our teeth, make sure to brush your dog's teeth every day. Use flavored enzymatic toothpaste (specifically formulated for dogs) and a small toothbrush, paying special attention to the gum line.
• Get your dog acquainted. It's best to work your way up to thorough brushing sessions, so as not to scare off your dog. Begin with short brushing sessions, even just letting your dog lick the toothbrush or brushing one individual tooth to get used to the feeling. Test out various toothpaste flavors to see which one your dog likes best and always reward him with praise and a dental treat.
• Brushing alternatives. If your dog is unable or unwilling to have their teeth brushed, search for a food/water additive or special dental chews. Dental chews should be given daily and be big enough so your dog chews them before swallowing. Food additives should also be given daily. If using water additives, just make sure to switch the water out daily. If you do not brush your pup's teeth, make sure to have routine dental visits to examine for signs of dental disease.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.
— American Kennel Club (TNS)
